Georgia Native earns USS Blue Ridge Junior Sailor of the Year

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Jan. 31, 2024) – Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Ashley Davis from Georgia, poses for a photo in the power shop aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 31. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship it routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Duran)

Out of nearly 600 enlisted Sailors onboard, only one can earn Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY). This award goes out to those who demonstrate dedication to their duties and take pride in their work. In 2023, a Georgia native earned this honor while serving aboard 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).



Ashley Davis is an Electrician's Mate (EM) 2nd Class forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 9th, 2019, out of West Point, Georgia. EMs operate, maintain, and repair the electrical systems and equipment aboard Navy ships.



"It was exciting to know that all the effort put in was awarded and I could represent my department proudly," said Davis.



He attributes earning the award to the support from his department and his Southern upbringing.



"Due to my upbringing, I like to call everyone sir and ma'am no matter their rank," said Davis. "I like to think I only won due to addressing everyone, including the lowest enlisted, with a level of respect. When people feel respected, they give respect back, which makes my job easier."



Davis actively seeks opportunities to take on responsibilities and improve his leadership skills. Davis took on the acting leading petty officer (LPO) role when the previous LPO left the command. Due to his knowledge of the daily routine and equipment and his longevity in the power shop, he was selected.



"In those seven months as LPO, I learned how to ensure the electrical division functions without a normal chain of command and the administration work needed to run a shop," said Davis. "Every Sailor is a tool in a tool bag and has a purpose. You assign them roles based on their strengths, and if anyone lacks in one area, you have a person to go with them to complete a task as a learning opportunity."



Besides setting an example for junior Sailors and those around him, he is working toward completing his bachelor's degree. Before joining the Navy, he was in college, working towards his electrical engineering degree.



"A lot of the skills from my trade that apply to the degree and my electrical engineering education aided me to complete troubleshooting on vital equipment," said Davis. "I want to ensure I take advantage of tuition assistance to benefit the Navy and myself."



Since arriving at Blue Ridge on August 31st, 2020, as a fireman, Davis has displayed determination by achieving his goal of advancing two pay grades to become a second-class petty officer.



"I persevered through troubleshooting decades-old equipment without proper documentation and returning them to proper operation with the training provided to me by the Navy and the assistance of my shipmates," said Davis. "My proudest accomplishment in the Navy was obtaining two warfare designations. Each designation represents a baseline level of competency in that specific warfare community, and it serves as a reminder that one should never quit pursuing knowledge."



In addition to being proficient in his rate, Davis holds multiple collateral duties, including lead electrician for the engineering training team, electrician for the damage control training team, and assistant e-tag out manager.



"I stood out because of the support of my peers, my leadership skills, and my chain of command," said Davis. "It is an honor to represent the hard work completed by my department, without which I could not have succeeded."



Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship it routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more information about USS Blue Ridge, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lcc19/Tag/198567/uss-blue-ridge