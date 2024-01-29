Deployment and Development

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Service members know they could deploy, but not everyone gets the chance. For one new private first class, it is not only his first deployment but also his first time ever setting foot outside the U.S.



Pfc. Gage Borum, a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer assigned to the 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, enlisted in the Army on Oct. 20, 2022, and serving the country is something he always wanted to do.



He says the Army was a good starting point to jump-start his career. He was always interested in the mechanical aspect of service, which led him down the path to becoming a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer. After graduating from Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training, he arrived at his first duty station at Fort Carson.



Despite the nerves that come with doing something entirely new, Borum says he is ready to face this head-on and complete every task necessary to ensure the mission's success.



"We're making sure all our equipment is up and running, washed and ready to go," Borum said. "We're dealing with generators, wheeled and tracked equipment. We're doing proper preventive maintenance checks and services and ensuring everything is operable. We have to make sure they are ready for missions."



With the high stakes of deployment, many Soldiers can feel uneasy at the thought of having to leave. Most must go through classes and mentally prepare to be away from family and friends.



"You have to learn and adapt to any situation you're going through," said Staff Sgt. Dalton Mitchell, Borum's section leader, assigned to 64th BSB, 3rd ABCT, 4th Inf. Div. "The first time I ever went overseas, I was scared. For a lot of Soldiers, deployment is going to be a humongous shock. They have to be resilient but also have the leadership to back them up and support them."



However, Mitchell also says the Soldiers have much to look forward to and many new things to experience during a deployment. Although deployments typically only last nine months, the memories Soldiers make during them will last a lifetime.



"I'm a little nervous to enter a new country but excited for it," Borum said. "I'm hoping to get a lot of experience and a lot more knowledge. As far as expectations, I expect the best of everything. It's the excitement of going on this deployment, it's all exciting, and it's all new."



