Specialists Kennedy Sanders and Breonna Moffett Posthumously Promoted

The U.S. Army Reserve announces the posthumous promotion of Spc. Kennedy L. Sanders and Spc. Breonna Moffett to the rank of Sergeant in recognition of their exceptional courage, dedication, and leadership during Operation Inherent Resolve. They tragically lost their lives on Jan. 28, 2024, in Jordan.



Sgt. Sanders and Sgt. Moffett enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2019 as Horizontal Construction Engineers (12N). Throughout their service, they have demonstrated a deep commitment to their fellow soldiers and the mission.



“This promotion is a small token of our immense gratitude for Sgt. Sanders and Sgt. Moffett’s service and sacrifice,” said Col. Robert Coker, the Chief of Staff for the 412th Theater Engineer Command. The 412th Theater Engineer is a senior engineer headquarters within the U.S. Army Reserve that provides mission command engineer units in support of global operations.

