Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSSI releases annual Space Professional Reading List

    NSSI releases annual Space Professional Reading List

    Courtesy Photo | (Courtesy graphic) read more read more

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Story by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    The U.S. Space Force’s National Security Space Institute (NSSI) has released its 2024 Space Professional Reading List, adding six new books.

    The NSSI Space Professional Reading List is recommended reading for U.S. Department of Defense and international partner space professionals.

    According to NSSI, these works provide a launching point for expanding existing knowledge, developing professional skills, and challenging conventional thinking about the profession. The recommended reading also introduces students and space professionals to the insights of NSSI educators and their recommendations for lifelong learning.

    “For the past 15 years the National Security Space Institute has released a Space Professional Reading List, designed to challenge Space Professionals to think critically about their profession,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Commandant of NSSI. “The 2024 list continues that theme, but I believe it’s the most dynamic, thought-provoking ever. From irregular warfare to great power competition, from doctrine to theory, and from commercial space to Sun Tzu, there’s something here for everyone. As the NSSI’s motto states, ‘Victory Begins In the Mind.’ I encourage readers to delve into these suggested readings and plant those seeds of victory.”

    New Books on the 2024 Space Professional Reading List:

    “When the Heavens Went on Sale: The Misfits and Geniuses Racing to Put Space Within Reach” by Ashlee Vance

    “Chinese and Russian Perceptions of and Responses to U.S. Military Activities in the Space Domain” by Alexis A. Blanc, Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga, Khrystyna Holynska, M. Scott Bond, and Stephen J. Flanagan

    “Sun Tzu in Space: What International Relations, History, and Science Fiction Teach us about our Future” by Gregory D. Miller

    “Fight for the Final Frontier: Irregular Warfare in Space” by John J. Klein

    “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World” by David Epstein

    “White Sun War: The Campaign for Taiwan” by Mick Ryan

    This year’s authors will be invited to the NSSI to speak with students, faculty, and staff as well as members of the local space professional community.

    Editor’s Note: The views and opinions expressed in each book are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the Department of Defense or its subordinate entities. A book’s inclusion on this list does not constitute endorsement or validation of its contents.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 10:05
    Story ID: 463011
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSSI releases annual Space Professional Reading List, by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NSSI releases annual Space Professional Reading List

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSSI
    Delta 13
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Training and Readiness Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT