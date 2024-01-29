NSSI releases annual Space Professional Reading List

The U.S. Space Force’s National Security Space Institute (NSSI) has released its 2024 Space Professional Reading List, adding six new books.



The NSSI Space Professional Reading List is recommended reading for U.S. Department of Defense and international partner space professionals.



According to NSSI, these works provide a launching point for expanding existing knowledge, developing professional skills, and challenging conventional thinking about the profession. The recommended reading also introduces students and space professionals to the insights of NSSI educators and their recommendations for lifelong learning.



“For the past 15 years the National Security Space Institute has released a Space Professional Reading List, designed to challenge Space Professionals to think critically about their profession,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Commandant of NSSI. “The 2024 list continues that theme, but I believe it’s the most dynamic, thought-provoking ever. From irregular warfare to great power competition, from doctrine to theory, and from commercial space to Sun Tzu, there’s something here for everyone. As the NSSI’s motto states, ‘Victory Begins In the Mind.’ I encourage readers to delve into these suggested readings and plant those seeds of victory.”



New Books on the 2024 Space Professional Reading List:



“When the Heavens Went on Sale: The Misfits and Geniuses Racing to Put Space Within Reach” by Ashlee Vance



“Chinese and Russian Perceptions of and Responses to U.S. Military Activities in the Space Domain” by Alexis A. Blanc, Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga, Khrystyna Holynska, M. Scott Bond, and Stephen J. Flanagan



“Sun Tzu in Space: What International Relations, History, and Science Fiction Teach us about our Future” by Gregory D. Miller



“Fight for the Final Frontier: Irregular Warfare in Space” by John J. Klein



“Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World” by David Epstein



“White Sun War: The Campaign for Taiwan” by Mick Ryan



This year’s authors will be invited to the NSSI to speak with students, faculty, and staff as well as members of the local space professional community.



Editor’s Note: The views and opinions expressed in each book are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the Department of Defense or its subordinate entities. A book’s inclusion on this list does not constitute endorsement or validation of its contents.

