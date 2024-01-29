Five USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Civilians recognized for outstanding work, superior performance

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, 21st TSC, presented coins to five U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz employees during a ceremony held at Rhine Ordnance Barracks Jan. 24.



The employees recognized were:



Brenda Green, program operations specialist, oversees every aspect of the hiring process for Kaiserslautern Child and Youth Services (CYS) programs. Her efforts resulted in the lowest waitlist that the programs have experienced in years. Green was also recognized as being a subject matter expert in her flawless execution of the quarterly CYS hiring fairs.



Dennis Mathis, security specialist, consistently stays informed on increased threat reporting across the globe and more specifically to Europe and Germany. He works with mission partners to share and gather as much information as possible to keep the workforce informed on pending protests and any other threats within the local community.



Tammy Greene, sexual assault response coordinator, was able to re-establish the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program (SHARP) after five months without a full time SHARP representative. She conducts weekly newcomers’ SHARP trainings as well as annual trainings during the Team Member Orientations (TMO).



Jerry Dearing, lead transformation stationing manager and deputy director for the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO), oversees the development of a holistic, strategic stationing approach that supports the Garrison commander's Garrison Strategic Plan 2030 (GSP 2030) and the FY24 Installation Planning Board (IPB). His planning and stationing skills consistently requested by multiple senior commanders and leaders, enable well-informed decision making by many senior Civilian and military leaders.



Ray Brown, operations officer, was the lead Action Officer for the garrison during the planning and build-up of the Enduring Freedom mission. He synchronized the efforts of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and ensured all RFIs, due-outs and responsibilities of the garrison were covered, posturing not only the garrison for success, but all agencies involved in the high visibility mission.



Ragin, who is also the Senior Responsible Officer (SRO) for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, attended a barracks briefing at Rhine Ordnance Barracks to discuss current and future Army Family Housing and barracks projects in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities. Through our quality-of-life initiatives, we aim to provide a supportive and enriching environment for every member of our Army family.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

