Navy Medicine’s junior information technology officer of the year wins award for second time

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – United States Navy Lieutenant Kenneth J. Bush is named Navy Medicine’s Junior Information Technology Officer of the Year for 2023. Bush serves as chief information officer with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune.

“[Bush] successfully restructured the Information Management Department during the transition to the Defense Health Agency, incorporating Naval Dental Center personnel, while effectively managing contracts and budget controls,” Captain Kevin J. Brown, NMRTC Camp Lejeune commander, said in his official command endorsement. “His efforts streamlined operations and ensured optimal utilization of resources.”

The yearly award recognizes compassion, accountability, professionalism, and leadership within the medical fields and subspecialty fields within Navy Medicine.

Bush and his Information Technology team have continued to push for more efficient work systems at the medical center since patient care transitioned to DHA oversight in 2021.

“What we’ve done is build a human resource database application that can feed some of our other systems, like our muster system, our ad hoc system and emergency recall system,” said Bush. “Hopefully in a month or two it will be live, and if something is needed, like an alpha roster for a flu-ex, that database will be able to populate it.”

The efforts of Bush and his team have affected, not only the medical center’s systems, but the entire MHS GENESIS electronic health record by finding and reporting issues to the developers which has led to system changes that benefited the entire enterprise.

This is the second time Bush has been awarded the recognition, receiving the accolade in 2021.

NMRTC Camp Lejeune is the readiness platform for Navy Medicine personnel attached to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, a military medical treatment facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Eastern North Carolina.

