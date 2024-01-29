Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine’s junior information technology officer of the year wins award for second time

    Active-duty medical personnel participated in the Advanced Trauma Life Support course

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods | Lt. Bush poses for a photo in the IMD office of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – United States Navy Lieutenant Kenneth J. Bush is named Navy Medicine’s Junior Information Technology Officer of the Year for 2023. Bush serves as chief information officer with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune.
    “[Bush] successfully restructured the Information Management Department during the transition to the Defense Health Agency, incorporating Naval Dental Center personnel, while effectively managing contracts and budget controls,” Captain Kevin J. Brown, NMRTC Camp Lejeune commander, said in his official command endorsement. “His efforts streamlined operations and ensured optimal utilization of resources.”
    The yearly award recognizes compassion, accountability, professionalism, and leadership within the medical fields and subspecialty fields within Navy Medicine.
    Bush and his Information Technology team have continued to push for more efficient work systems at the medical center since patient care transitioned to DHA oversight in 2021.
    “What we’ve done is build a human resource database application that can feed some of our other systems, like our muster system, our ad hoc system and emergency recall system,” said Bush. “Hopefully in a month or two it will be live, and if something is needed, like an alpha roster for a flu-ex, that database will be able to populate it.”
    The efforts of Bush and his team have affected, not only the medical center’s systems, but the entire MHS GENESIS electronic health record by finding and reporting issues to the developers which has led to system changes that benefited the entire enterprise.
    This is the second time Bush has been awarded the recognition, receiving the accolade in 2021.
    NMRTC Camp Lejeune is the readiness platform for Navy Medicine personnel attached to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, a military medical treatment facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Eastern North Carolina.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 09:49
    Story ID: 463008
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine’s junior information technology officer of the year wins award for second time, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Active-duty medical personnel participated in the Advanced Trauma Life Support course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL
    NMRTC
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command
    Junior Information Technology Officer of the Year
    Navy Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT