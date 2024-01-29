Rest in peace to the No 2 pencil: RAB introduces eWAPS testing

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Ramstein Air Base will begin administering promotion testing electronically starting this month to U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in the 2024 technical sergeant and staff sergeant promotion cycles.

The electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System testing center is located on Ramstein in building 2106, room 215. This location can accommodate 60 Airmen per testing session.

“I know everyone who has tested before has had to rely on the trusty No. 2 pencil, but we have evolved in 2024,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief. “This change is one way the Air Force is working to modernize its IT systems. This is going to be a big one for our enlisted members.”

Airmen eligible to promote should keep an eye out for an email that will direct them to the PearsonVUE website, where they will create an account before being contacted by Test Control Officers or unit WAPS monitors to come to the eWAPS office to sign for a test date and receive testing instructions.

Some of these requirements include arriving on time and in uniform with their Common Access Card and having their username and password with them on the day of their test.

Arriving without a username and password can result in being marked as a no-show for the test. Airmen can retrieve their username and reset their password using their first and last name and their email account by responding to security questions they established during the account creation process. Failure to access their PearsonVUE account will result in a no-show.

Ramstein has the largest number of promotion testers in the Air Force, testing over 1,500 people each testing cycle. The eWAPS system, paired with the testing center, is able to accommodate all those people and more.

“Being able to do most of the work electronically is going to enable the testing center to push through 60 testers per session within 15 days,” said Ludwig. “That means that we are going to have 1,800 available seats for people to test.”

This new process not only streamlines and enhances the efficiency of the promotion testing process; it stands as a testament to the Air Force’s unwavering dedication to quality and innovation.

