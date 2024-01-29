Swapping skills and patches at the Panzer shooting range

STUTTGART, Germany - Ten soldiers from the German military, the Bundeswehr, earned U.S. Army

Marksmanship Qualification Badges at Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen Oct. 18, while strengthening German-American friendship.



After a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the USAG Stuttgart Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) was finally able to host German Soldiers at the Panzer shooting range again, allowing them to earn the American marksmanship badges.



Capt. Andrew Horn, who assumed command of the HHC in early 2023,

expressed satisfaction in hosting the Bundeswehr personnel and enabling their

increased understanding of American weaponry.

“When we have these events, it keeps communication between us open, and therefore the friendship keeps going,” said Horn.



Following a round of practice shots, the invited German soldiers got the green light to demonstrate their shooting skills. Three Bundeswehr soldiers scored a perfect 40, earning the highly coveted ‘expert’ badge and the admiration of their colleagues.



Events like these provide opportunities for soldiers on both sides to bond, swap stories, and learn about each other’s cultures and military life. They sometimes include the chance to exchange keepsakes such as badges worn on their arms to symbolize their regiment or corps.



Sergeant Erik one of the Bundeswehr soldiers who scored a perfect 40, was eager to swap some of his patches for American ones. “It’s always fun to exchange badges. I love hearing the story behind them. I have some that have already caught my eye, and I hope to exchange them for some of mine,” he said.



Hauptfeldwebel (Sgt. 1st Class) Michel, who previously shot with American soldiers, always welcomes participation in these types of events.



“Days like these are always special as it’s like being together with brothers, and it increases the teamwork amongst ourselves,” Michel said.



These events are not only for bonding, but also serve practical purposes. “It’s helpful in case there is a real-world scenario, and we’d have to consider each other’s capabilities,” explained Horn. “We are familiar with it since we’ve already seen and practiced with each other’s equipment before.”



After a long and exhausting day, everyone gathered for a typical American barbecue, closing out with hamburgers and new patches from their counterparts.



Per Bundeswehr policy, German soldiers are identified only by rank and first name.

