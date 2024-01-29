Shipyard Trivia: Our Earliest Gosport Shipyard Maps are Now 225 and 223 Years Old

Courtesy Photo | One of the earliest survey maps from 1799, this map shows what would become Norfolk...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | One of the earliest survey maps from 1799, this map shows what would become Norfolk Naval Shipyard The Yard at that time extended to what is the eastern side of today’s Building 11 and to the northern side of today’s Wet Slip 1. see less | View Image Page

Maps tell a tale of where we have been, and more importantly, document how this shipyard improved going forward. They provide a tangible way to look back on the historic past and give us a solid baseline to compare changes made as time advanced. Maps provide certain details about our boundaries of land, where different buildings were placed and their functions.



This shipyard, first named Gosport, transferred hands from working under the British flag beginning in 1767 as it was then coinvestigated under the Colony of Virginia flag during the Revolution in 1775 and was loaned out to the United States under the American flag in 1794.



As time advanced, the United States Navy Department was created on April 30, 1798 and the shipyard was designated "Gosport Navy Yard." This same location was then purchased from the State of Virginia by the United States on June 15, 1801 for the sum of $12,000 in exchange for about 16 acres of land.



One of the earliest survey maps we have confirming those 16 acres is dated 1799 that is now 225 years old. It shows what would become the frigate Chesapeake and you can also plainly see Water Street, which is today’s Gate 3 area. The Yard at that time extended to what is the eastern side of today’s Building 11 and to the northern side of today’s Wet Slip 1.



Just as interesting is a facility map that is dated 1801 and is now 223 years old. This map, as with the other, is only a partial view of the overall exhibit because it is cropped in closely to compare the extreme northeast corner details. By this point, the frigate Chesapeake is launched and chained up in the river.



Important to note is the quote written by Thomas Truxtun on the bottom of the 1801 map which recognizes even back then the strategic importance of Gosport:



"This may be made, the most complete Navy Yard in the United States. Plenty of water, no ice in winter, a good harbor of choice masts and other timber."