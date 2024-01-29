Gotham 6 & 7 Render Honors to PsyOp Soldier

The Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major of the 353d Civil Affairs Command visited the 326th Strategic Dissemination Company last week to meet the soldiers, complete a ruck march and pay respects to a fallen soldier.



On January 26, 2024, Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson, call sign Gotham 6, and Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Lo, call sign Gotham 7, joined the 326th SDC in Fort Gillem, Georgia. They accompanied the Psychological Operations soldiers on a ruck march and then attended a memorial ceremony for Spc. Desean Daniels.



During the memorial ceremony, soldiers who knew Daniels best said that his energy defined him. Fellow soldier Pvt. 1st Class Cienna Conte described him as having “inspirational energy.” The Company Commander, Capt. Graham, said Daniels had “infectious energy” and that “his fingerprints can be found on the corner stones of this company.”



Col. Lawrence Williams, commander of the 2nd Psychological Operations Group, reflected on the language of the Soldier’s Creed that states, “I shall never leave a fallen comrade” and suggested, “maybe those words mean that we always remember and honor the memory of our fellow soldiers.”



The 353d CACOM’s command team met with Col. Williams and other leaders within the 2nd POG formation while at Fort Gillem. They also took the opportunity to interact with the Psychological Operations soldiers to better understand their unit, capabilities and needs.



U.S. Army Story by Lt. Col. Brett Walker, Public Affairs Officer for the 353d CACOM

