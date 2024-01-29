ROK-US demonstrate enduring SOF relationship with first combined training of 2024

Photo By Pfc. Yeonung Kim | Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command and U.S....... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Yeonung Kim | Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command and U.S. Special Forces Soldiers assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) share a light-hearted moment prior to commencing a rigorous special reconnaissance training event at Rodriguez Live Fire Range, ROK, on Jan. 31, 2024. The mountainous terrain at Rodriguez Live Fire Range provided the combined team of ROK and U.S. special operations personnel a challenging environment to practice concealment techniques and calling in simulated long-range fires. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Pfc. Seonghyeon Bae) see less | View Image Page

The end of January 2024 marked the completion of the new year’s first Joint Combined Exchange Training events conducted by U.S. Special Forces Command Korea aligned units. During the month, U.S. Navy Naval Special Warfare Command and U.S. Army Special Operations Command personnel partnered with their Republic of Korea counterparts, participating in various special operations forces-unique training events that enhanced both nations’ capacity to respond to a variety of complex situations.



The NSW team partnered with ROK Army Soldiers from the 701st Special Airborne Regiment and personnel from the ROK Special Operations Unit. Together, they honed their ability to conduct advanced reconnaissance techniques, use specialized and off-the-shelf capabilities, and knowledge of cover and concealment techniques through in-class and practical exercises.



At a separate location, U.S. Army Special Forces personnel assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) trained with their counterparts from the ROK Special Warfare Command’s 3rd Brigade. The two-week-long training focused on mission planning, a marksmanship course, and special reconnaissance with the intent of calling for simulated long-range fire missions as a joint fires observer.



Training iterations like these build trust and confidence between ROK and U.S. SOF personnel should they ever need to respond to mutual defense requirements. During both teams’ training curriculums personnel focused on the ability to operate, communicate, and survive as cohesive units in austere environments.



The missions of SOF historically span all phases of competition. As a means to meet security needs before they arise, both the ROK and U.S. regularly invest in the people who can conduct unique special operations missions. These credible networks of people enable an integrated deterrence posture that complicates the decisions of those who may seek belligerent actions to destabilize the region while also posturing both nations to prevail should deterrence fail.