U.S., European leaders endorse collective defense tactics at strategy symposium

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, gives opening remarks during the European Strategy Conference and Workshop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2024. Nearly 750 military and civilian leaders from more than 30 Allied and partner nations took part in event to discuss the impacts of malign influence in the Euro-Atlantic, and considerations to implement and execute NATOS's regional plans to enhance European security and stability.

Nearly 750 military and civilian leaders from more than 30 Allied and partner nations took part in the U.S. European Command Strategy Conference and Workshop to discuss security in Ramstein, Germany, from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2024.



In his keynote address, U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of USEUCOM and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, highlighted the strength of the NATO Alliance and the command’s commitment to collective defense.



“The Alliance continues to exhibit unprecedented cohesion, focus and determination during its transformation to conduct large-scale, theater-wide deterrence and defensive operations,” said Cavoli. “USEUCOM stands resolutely with the Alliance, committed to supporting its modernized system of collective defense every step of the way.”



The week-long conference included two days of plenary sessions under the theme, “Unite, Adapt and Protect.” During the forum, leaders from NATO, the U.S. Department of Defense and USEUCOM discussed the impacts of malign influence in the Euro-Atlantic, and wide-ranging considerations to implement and execute NATO’s regional plans to enhance European security and stability.



“This event was an opportunity for representatives from multiple nations to discuss strategies and initiatives to enhance capabilities within the NATO Alliance,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel Lasica, USEUCOM’s director of strategy, plans and policy. “By bringing together experts and decision-makers from across the Alliance, we solidify our impactful partnerships and develop practical solutions and strategies to promote peace and stability.”



In addition to Cavoli’s keynote address, plenary sessions were led by: U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Celeste Wallander; NATO Military Committee Chair, Netherlands Navy Adm. Rob Bauer; NATO Defence Policy and Planning Assistant Secretary General, Angus Lapsley; and Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.K. Navy Adm. Keith Edward Blount.



Additional panel discussions and workshops throughout the week centered on the continued defense and deterrence of the Euro-Atlantic, NATO’s role in the 21st century and strategic planning for the year ahead.