IMCOM command team touts garrison efforts during visit to Camp Zama

Photo By Kei Sasaki | Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, commander of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, answers...... read more read more Photo By Kei Sasaki | Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, commander of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, answers questions from members of the 901st and 88th Military Police Detachments Jan. 29, 2024, while visiting U.S. Army Garrison Japan at Camp Zama. Jones, accompanied by IMCOM senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland and Brenda Lee McCullough, director of IMCOM-Pacific, met with hundreds of garrison teammates during a two-day visit to Japan. (Photo Credit: Kei Sasaki) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – The commander of U.S. Army Installation Management Command expressed pride in the quality of life provided by U.S. Army Garrison Japan as he traveled here earlier this week.



Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, in his first official visit to Japan since assuming his current role, said he had previously heard of the garrison’s “tremendous reputation” before his arrival.



“My time here today has only reinforced that reputation,” Jones said Monday. “You see it in the infrastructure, you see it in the services, you see it in the smiles around the community of all the folks that this garrison serves and supports.”



Jones, who was joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Copeland, IMCOM senior enlisted leader, and Brenda Lee McCullough, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command–Pacific, said the purpose of the two-day visit was to show gratitude to the workforce and listen to their comments that they would take back to their headquarters.



“We want to hear of the things they are proud of, so we can share [them] across the rest of the command,” Jones said, “but also what are the challenges they are having.”



Col. Marcus Hunter, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, garrison senior enlisted leader, escorted the leaders as they spoke with hundreds of employees and visited garrison assets here and at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, including Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation offices, emergency services and other support facilities.



The team also had office calls with Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, U.S. Army Japan commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey D. Weaver, USARJ senior enlisted leader.



The command supports more than 100 installations worldwide, and Jones said he and Copeland will also visit Okinawa and South Korea as part of a weeklong trip to see firsthand how garrisons assist the Army’s people and missions.



Copeland said the visits enable IMCOM leadership to make informed decisions on what to improve or sustain throughout the command.



“I think you all are great,” Copeland said, when asked about the workforce at Camp Zama. “You’re doing an outstanding job here.”



Copeland said that dedication was evident when they visited one of the garrison’s housing areas, where residents can often be seen peacefully pushing children in strollers or walking their dogs.



Simple acts like these, he said, are a testament to the safe, comfortable living conditions the garrison strives to offer here.



“That, to me, means that we’re doing something right,” he said. “You're a small but mighty community, and you're getting after it and I’m very appreciative of that.”



Jones said quality of life is a pillar to building the readiness of Army formations. By delivering essential support and services, Soldiers and their families can focus more on what the Army asks them to do.



The general said how IMCOM takes care of people today can also affect the future readiness of the Army.



“We want Americans to look at the quality of life that we provide for our Army families, for our Army Soldiers, and say, ‘I want to be part of an organization that cares about their people that much,’” he said.



“And that’s one of the best parts of being in IMCOM,” he added, “is that every single day we are there supporting commanders in the quality of life that we’re providing for their people.”



Jones, who has served with IMCOM for two and a half years, said it has also been rewarding to belong to a 60,000-strong workforce that is committed to service.



“I am truly humbled to serve with those IMCOM professionals,” he said, “and I appreciate everything they do around the world and absolutely everything that they do here in Garrison Japan.”



During the visit, Jones had the opportunity to personally thank many employees and present command coins to individuals who went above and beyond in their support to the community.



Afterward, he reflected on what was his biggest takeaway from the recent visit.



“This is just an impressive installation,” he said. “It's impressive what happens here, it's impressive the support [that is given] to the missions across the board. But walking away after the visit today with just a great appreciation for the team and a very, very positive view of everything Garrison Japan does.”



(Article was originally published on the USAG Japan website on Feb. 1, 2024, and may be found at www.army.mil/article/273336)