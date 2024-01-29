436th FSS receives two 2023 AMC General Benjamin Oliver Davis Jr. Manpower Management Engineering Awards

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Force Support Squadron Manpower and Organization Flight was the recipient of two 2023 Air Mobility Command General Benjamin Oliver Davis Jr. Manpower Management Engineering Awards.



The Manpower and Organization Flight won the Team of the Year award for the third consecutive year. The award recognizes one team whose outstanding contributions and superior expertise in the competencies of Manpower Management Engineering and Manpower Analysis set them apart from their peers.



“This is a tremendous honor winning the 2023 AMC General Benjamin O. Davis Management Engineering Team of the Year Award!,” said Mike ‘Mr. P’ Prystajko, 436th FSS Chief of the Manpower and Organization Flight. “We have been fortunate to win this prestigious award an unprecedented three years in a row and it clearly showcases the outstanding professionalism and expertise our team delivers to our Eagle Wing Warriors, each and every day.”



The team managed more than 4,100 manpower requirements valued at $434 million, ensuring the right mix of specialties and skill levels were in place to support the mission. Additionally, they trained and mentored commanders, enlisted leaders, and units on Unit Manpower Document management, built two mobility readiness exercise plans, and ran a Military Working Dog narcotics training program functional review, just to name a few of their many accomplishments.



“To win this award named in honor of one of our great, pioneering, and inspiring leaders, General Davis, it is truly amazing and would not be possible without my awesome, talented team members of Tech. Sgts. Joshua Olando, noncommissioned officer in charge, and Enrique Jaramillo, manpower analyst; management analysts Chris Anderson and Lorraine Kmiec,” said Prystajko. “They make it happen day in and day out by developing innovative solutions to complex problems by providing top-level managerial, advisement, and analytical expertise to our Airmen leaders.”



Additionally, Prystajko received the General Benjamin Oliver Davis, Jr. Manpower Management Engineering Award, Individual Award. He was recognized for his outstanding leadership, mentorship, and analytical expertise in the field of Manpower Management Engineering and Analysis.



“I am truly humbled and honored to be selected by my AMC peers and senior leadership to receive the General Benjamin O. Davis, Individual Award,” said Prystajko.



The team and individual awards didn’t go unnoticed for their success.



“These awards are a testament to the exceptional work of the manpower team,” said Lt. Col. Trey Johnson, 436th FSS commander. “Over the past three years, this team has gone above and beyond to streamline operations and ensure Dover AFB gets the right manpower resources to accomplish the incredible mission of this base.”



The team’s focus and can-do spirit, have shown they can do astonishing things, each, and every day they suit up to take on the Global airlift mission and serve this great country.



“It was amazing to hear that we won the General Benjamin O. Davis award three years in a row!” said Olando, 436th FSS Manpower and Organization Flight noncommissioned officer in charge. “It is great to be part of an amazing team like Manpower.”

