Communication is key: H2F Occupational Therapy team help strengthen teams

Effective communication is crucial to accomplishing the mission regardless of position, rank, or military occupational specialty.



With that in mind, senior leaders from the 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, and the brigade’s Holistic Health and Fitness team combined forces to create C.L.I.M.B. (connections, little things, inspire, mental toughness and benevolence).



“We wanted to bridge the gap on the different generations in the formation while also building morale,” said Rachel Moore, an occupational therapist with the 10th MDSB H2F team. “We wanted to see how we could build high-quality connections in the company while getting to know each other.”



On Jan. 11, Moore and the rest of the occupational therapy team hosted the first C.L.I.M.B. event for B Company., 548th DSSB, at Fort Drum’s Training Support Center.



“We did three big education pieces; two were taught by [occupational therapists], which covered effective communication and empathetic leadership, and the chaplain did a class on spiritual community,” explained Moore.

Aside from classes, Moore added that Soldiers conducted team building and small group activities, which helped facilitate conversations.



“We had these cards that had questions on them, and as a group, we answered them and got to know each other a little better,” said Pfc. Gavin Edinburgh, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to B Company. “I didn’t really know anyone in my group; they were from a different platoon, so I was able to build a connection with other Soldiers in my company.”



Moore stated that it was important for Soldiers to split into different groups with members of other platoons or sections.



“It’s human nature to get into our comfort zone of our own friends with whom we already have deeper connections, so the idea was really to branch out and find something in common with people you don’t know,” explained Moore.

For leaders like Staff Sgt. Ivan Molina, an automated logistical specialist assigned to B Company, the training provided beneficial information for both in and out of uniform.



“These methods are not just beneficial when I’m talking to Soldiers, but also in my personal life,” explained Molina. “Communication is key regardless of what we do, and there are always ways we can improve it.”



The training also allowed Soldiers to learn more about the mental and spiritual domains of H2F.



“Aside from highlighting our capabilities as H2F, these types of events also allow leadership to see how they can implement us, as their H2F team, because we have so many different strengths that can be utilized,” Moore added.

Leader involvement in these types of training events is crucial, according to Moore.



“Having senior leader support means everything because Soldiers can then see that their leadership cares about their wellbeing, but it also allows us to make sure we are incorporating the unit’s priorities into the training,” said Moore.



Moore and the rest of the occupational team hope to continue providing this type of training regularly and to provide a training foundation for other occupational therapy teams across the 10th Mountain Division and the U.S. Army.

