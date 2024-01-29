BGCA celebrates diversity and inclusion

Blue Grass Chemical Activity held its fifth Diversity Day celebration in January. Each year, BGCA employees gather to reflect on the strengths and benefits a diversified workforce brings to the mission.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is critical to a successful organization,” said Lt. Col. Tyler McKee, BGCA commander. “I appreciate the support of our partners at U.S. Army Communications and Electronics Command, the Department of the Army, and all of our previous speakers for their support to our efforts over the years.”

In 2019 Col. Rodney McCutcheon, currently Pueblo Chemical Depot commander and former BGCA commander, led the charge to institute Diversity Day at BGCA. The success of the first event bolstered the organization’s commitment to celebrate the attributes that make individuals unique. BGCA has been honored to host speakers from varied professional and educational backgrounds who shared their stories, discussed the value of a diverse workforce, and provided insight into the importance of differing perspectives.

This year’s event focused on disability awareness and included remarks from Rosemary Salak, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army Equity and Inclusion Agency disability program manager, Dr. Nicholas Wright, director of the University of Kentucky Human Development Institute, and Nicki Stewart, Kentucky Veterans Accelerated Licensure Occupational Recruitment. Roxanne Conley and Randy Tallington, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, closed the day with Equal Employment Opportunity training.

Salak discussed the importance of understanding that persons with disabilities must learn to navigate a world that wasn’t built for them and encouraged listeners to think about what is missing in a room full of people with the exact same perspective. She emphasized that this often leads people with disabilities to become creative problem solvers who can bring unique viewpoints and solutions to the workplace.

Wright explained that diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility lead to a sense of belonging. He remarked that belongingness matters because each of the eight billion people on the earth are unique individuals. All individuals feel the need to belong to do their very best and succeed.

Kentucky VALOR is a program designed to help veterans obtain occupational licensing post-military career. Stewart spoke to the workforce about programs available to help veterans and their families smoothly transition into civilian life. She also expressed willingness to support the civilian workforce as it transitions through mission completion.

BGCA’s Diversity Day serves as an annual reminder to appreciate each other’s differences, but the intent of those events must be woven into day-to-day interactions. BGCA is successful because of differences, rather than in spite of them. A challenge to overcome can be an opportunity to learn from others and grow as an individual, leading to a more welcoming and inclusive workplace.

Blue Grass Chemical Activity supported the delivery of chemical munitions to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for destruction. It was also responsible for safely and securely storing the chemical weapons stockpile at Blue Grass Army Depot. BGCAPP destroyed the last chemical weapon in storage at BGCA on July 7, 2023. On August 9, 2023, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons verified that no chemical munitions remain in storage at BGCA. BGCA now supports delivery of drained, containerized rocket warheads to BGCAPP for destruction.

