NYS general permit now available: Expedited response after major storm events

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have issued the first State Programmatic General Permit (NYSPGP-1), which authorizes activities to facilitate the recovery and restoration of damaged properties, projects, aquatic resources, and infrastructure following major storm events.



NYSPGP-1 ensures important environmental safeguards and encourages best management practices while agencies work to bring infrastructure back online and retore quality of life for communities quickly, and without unnecessary reviews. This permit will also help project sponsors and the public obtain any Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursements they may be eligible for following specific storm events that are declared federal disasters.



“Emergency planning is key for when time matters most and DEC is proud of the collaboration with USACE to help communities and enhance state and federal storm response,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “This permit is an important tool to help eliminate duplication of effort between federal and state agencies by making the permitting process more efficient for municipalities during extreme storm recovery efforts or declarations of emergency.”



As Commander of the New York District, I'm proud to support the NYSPGP-1 initiative with the DEC,” said Col. Alex Young, commander, USACE, New York District. “This permit streamlines our response to severe weather, ensuring rapid rehabilitation of affected communities while maintaining environmental integrity. It represents our commitment to efficient, coordinated recovery efforts and reinforces our preparedness for future challenges, prioritizing the safety and resilience of New York's infrastructure and its people."



“Recent history has emphasized that our agencies need to be quicker and more adaptable during emergency operations. This permit allows us to get people the help they need in a timely and efficient manner,” said Lt. Col. Colby Krug, USACE Buffalo District commander. “No one agency can do anything alone. Response requires a whole-of-government approach and this expedited permitting is just another example of the federal and state governments working together to provide for the people of New York.”



When activated in response to a widespread storm event, the NYSPGP-1 permit would offer one application for the purpose of complying with both agencies' regulations collectively governing discharge of pollutants into fresh waters, rivers, streams, lakes, ponds, and wetlands. This new permit expands each agency’s existing storm response capabilities to ensure that environmental approvals necessary for response to widespread storm events are expedited.



NYSPDP-1 will be available for use throughout New York State, except for Long Island, New York City, and portions of Rockland and Westchester Counties.



The issued permit is available at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll9/id/2814



For more information about the NYSPGP-1 permit, including application and notification requirements, please visit the DEC’s website. To assist with permits needed for flooding impacts and for a determination on whether proposed work requires a DEC permit or approval, please contact the appropriate DEC region permit administrator (https://www.dec.ny.gov/about/39381.html).





The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.