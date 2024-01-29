Achieving the American Dream

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIF. – What is the American Dream? For some, it is opportunity and the pursuit of happiness available to any American allowing the highest aspirations and goals to be achieved. Trading the tropical scene for the American dream, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lapid, a marksmanship instructor with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, aimed to secure a more promising future for himself by joining America’s elite fighting force.



“I was inspired to join the Marine Corps to make a difference and give back to this country,” Lapid said. “The United States has given me a future to look forward to after moving from the Philippines, and I did not want to sit back and miss the many opportunities this country had to offer, so I joined the Marine Corps.” Lapid asserts moving to the United States was one of the luckiest things to happen to him.



The 27-year-old was born in San Fernando, Pampanga, and raised in Santa Rita in the Philippines, where he felt he couldn’t reach his full potential. Lapid’s aunt had already been living in California for years when she was determined to persuade all her siblings to move to the United States. She successfully convinced her brother, Lapid’s father, moving would be a great idea. As a child, Lapid did not realize this decision would change his life.



Taking the flight from the only place he’d ever known to an unfamiliar environment in August 2008, his family finally settled down with his aunt in Antioch, California. Soon after, as other family members slowly trickled into the states, Lapid’s family decided it was time move out on their own. The learning curve was steep for Lapid, and at only 13 years old as he took on the challenges of culture change.



“Moving to a different country is very challenging because you have to adjust to the weather, language, time, the people, culture, and pretty much everything else,” Lapid said.



During this transition, even having a simple conversation with someone boosted his confidence and the learning process. It was still difficult for him to speak English fluently, even after taking classes at school back in the Philippines. He would watch movies and shows, read books, and meticulously observe people speaking, allowing him to learn English through trial and error.



In 2017, Lapid attempted to take action to secure his future, but not without challenges along the way. Lapid was a green card holder, but without citizenship, enlisting was extremely difficult. The fear of limiting himself and the desire to become more motivated him to initiate the U.S. citizenship application process.



A year later, still determined to join, he walked into Recruiting Station San Francisco, Recruiting Substation Fairfield and within two months, Lapid received his citizenship and was able to take on the challenge of becoming a United States Marine.



So far, the Marine Corps has given him more than he could have imagined. Where he was born some benefits, like those available to active duty servicemembers, were not widely available.



“I appreciate everything the Marine Corps has to offer,” said Lapid. “Medical and dental care, as well as a free education are things I never had before. I am very lucky to be here and want to give back to this country.”



Lapid has grown a tremendous amount in the five years he has been in the Marine Corps. His time has been challenging, however, as a Marine he has learned to embrace those challenges and use his experiences.



“Each year in the service has been a valuable lesson for me,” said Lapid. “I would be lying if I said I was the same every year; I took something out of every experience.”



Embodying the Marine Corps spirit, Lapid has shown determination and resilience overcoming the challenges he faced during his journey from the Philippines to the United States. By achieving his American dream, he provides stability, security and a bright future for himself.



“If I were to advise someone thinking about joining, who needs a solid plan and a challenge, I would encourage them to look at the Marine Corps,” said Lapid. “There are many unique experiences and great people you will meet throughout the military, and you will learn life skills and lessons that will only be experienced if you join.”

