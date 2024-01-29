U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District Lock and Dam Operator retires, encourages service overseas

James Hanrahan, a Lock and Dam Operator with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), retired last week after 12 years and three deployments with the Chicago District.



Hanrahan, a Chicago native, previously worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and Commonwealth Edison (ComEd). However, as a boater, he’s always been interested in locks and dams and thought USACE would be a great place to work.



Hanrahan was able to mix his interest of locks and dams with his desire to support U.S. troops overseas by deploying twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan.



“The three deployments were the most challenging, but I’ve had this wonderful opportunity to serve in a war zone with troops from the U.S. and all over the world”, Hanrahan says. “My last deployment to Iraq was certainly the most rewarding with over six projects completed, one of which was the reinforcement of 272 bunkers to keep our troops safe.”

Hanrahan advises, “If you can and are able, I would take an opportunity to deploy.”



During retirement he plans to travel, volunteer for community service, and work with veteran groups.



For his years of service, Mr. Hanrahan received the Department of the Army Certificate of Retirement, Certificate of Appreciation, and the Civilian Service Commendation Medal.

