Marine Corps Selects Prototyping Participants for Medium Tactical Truck Development Program

Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA – The Marine Corps has selected Mack Defense and Navistar Defense to participate in Phase I for the development of the Medium Tactical Truck (MTT) program. This pivotal phase, spanning an estimated 12 months, will see the performers leveraging the Corps’ top-level requirements to submit innovative design concepts and comprehensive project plan for Phase 1.
The Medium Tactical Truck is slated to replace the existing Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) fleet, including Cargo, Dump, Wrecker, Tractor, and Re-Supply Variants. The focus of the competitive prototype phase will be on the Cargo variant.
Key top-level requirements for the Medium Tactical Truck include:
1. Cargo Variants: The MTT Cargo variants consist of three configurations:
a. 10 ft Cargo bed
b. 15 ft Cargo bed
c. 20 ft Cargo bed
2. Hybrid Electric Technologies: Integration of hybrid electric technologies for reduced fuel consumption, extended range, and a silent watch capability.
3. Onboard and Export Power: 10 kW on-board power generation to support all mission packages and scalable exportable power up to 30 kW to meet external system power demands.
4. Mobility: Continued robust all terrain mobility with a 70% off-road and 30% on-road mission profile, with a unique 60” water fording capability specific to the United States Marine Corps (USMC).
5. Safety and Stability: Advancements in safety and stability control systems, increased interoperability, and heightened mission flexibility through modularity and open systems architecture.
6. Armor System: Modular and scalable armor system that allows for the change/upgrade of force protection and survivability levels, considering ease of installation and maintenance.
7. Maintenance and Reliability: Advancements in condition-based maintenance systems, increased reliability, durability, and corrosion prevention.
The Marine Corps looks forward to collaborating with Mack Defense and Navistar Defense in this crucial development phase, working toward the common goal of delivering a Medium Tactical Truck that meets the diverse and challenging needs of Marine Corps missions.
