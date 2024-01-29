West Point Commemorates FDR’s 142nd Birthday

Amidst the biting chill of a blustery winter's day, U.S. Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves lightened the atmosphere with a jovial remark. Addressing a gathering of nearly 100 individuals, he quipped, “Green grass in January in New York, so that’s something to cheer for,” eliciting laughter that warmed up the assembled group.



Accompanied with a contingent from USMA, Reeves joined in commemorating the 142nd birthday of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Jan. 30 in Hyde Park, New York. The annual wreath laying event celebrates the life and service of the former president, which is held in the rose garden at the FDR Presidential Library and Museum, hosted by the National Park Service at the home of the FDR National Historic Site.



In addition to his speech, Reeves placed a Presidential Wreath on the behalf of President Joseph R. Biden in honor of FDR. Prior to placing the wreath, Reeves made his brief remarks on the importance of Roosevelt and his status in American history.



After thanking Supervisory Park Ranger Franceska Macsall Urbin and her team for their work in organizing the program, Reeves, who is participating in the wreath laying for the third time, said it was great to amass together to honor “An American hero.”



FDR entered the presidency at the height of the Great Depression and led the country during World War II. Roosevelt was president from 1933-45 and died during his unprecedented fourth term in office.



“On behalf of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the United States Army, thank you for this opportunity to honor the life and legacy of President Roosevelt,” Reeves articulated to the group. “President Roosevelt’s contributions to the United States and the world are immeasurable. His leadership during the Great Depression demonstrated courage, resilience of an unwavering commitment to the well-being of the American people.



“His strategic vision, diplomatic skill and resolute spirit during World War II played a pivotal role in the Allied victory,” he added. “He will always be remembered as one of our greatest presidents, and a person and a man who led the American people during a period of immense challenges and difficulties.”



Subsequently, Reeves thanked and gave high praise to the group of cadets, West Point Military Police and West Point Band members who participated in the event.



“It’s kind of hard to stand in position of attention or in some form of formal position for this long, so I’m really proud of our cadets, our honor guard and band members,” Reeves said.



Reeves then introduced the guest speaker, Rabbi Joshua Boettiger, who is the great grandson of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. Following the remarks, the ceremony proceeded with the presentation of 12 wreaths, which include contributions from the National Park Service, a wreath from the Roosevelt family, and the Presidential Wreath placed by Reeves.



During the ceremony, cadets from the U.S. Corps of Cadets Cadet Color Guard and the 2nd Regiment Staff, led by Regimental Commander Class of 2024 Cadet Daniela Etzel, performed the honor guard duties.



Following the placement of the wreaths, seven members of the West Point Military Police Color Guard, led by Sgt. Anthony Herrera, fired salutary volleys as the firing party. Then, West Point Band Field Music Group, The Hellcats, members Staff Sgt. Preston Gilbert performed on the drum and Master Sgt. Jeremy Wissner played the bugle during the sounding of Taps.



To conclude the commemoration, the Roosevelt family and the community placed flowers at the headstone of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt.

