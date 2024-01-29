Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Corry Station Sailors Perform in Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

    The Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station Performing Arts Company

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    By Cryptologic Technician Collection Chief Petty Officer Brandy Y. Delahoussaye

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Performing Arts Company (PAC) from the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station made a memorable mark at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade held in downtown Pensacola.

    The PAC provided band and marching drill components to the parade to commemorate the life and work of Dr. King, while also showcasing the talents of the Sailors participating in the event.

    The drill component’s drill master Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Andrew C. Ebel, an instructor onboard IWTC Corry Station, said he was proud of the performance of his talented and hardworking team, and was honored to be a part of the tribute to the legacy of a great man.

    Chief Petty Officer Trevel Dixon, an instructor onboard IWTC, expressed his pride in his team's participation, saying, “It's an honor to represent IWTC Corry Station and the Navy in such a significant community event and to pay homage to Dr. King and his legacy.”

    The PAC's involvement in the parade also provided an opportunity to highlight the Navy's commitment to involvement in their communities. By participating in events like these, the PAC and by extension IWTC Corry Station, reminds the local community of the support the Navy provides and the values they instill in their Sailors.

    IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training. With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

