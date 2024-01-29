Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modernization, Innovation in NMCSD appointment scheduling

    Modernization, Innovation in NMCSD appointment scheduling

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Feb. 1, 2024). The transition of Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    The transition of Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) into the Military Health System (MHS) offers modernization and innovation opportunities in the delivery of health care. One such area NMCSD is embarking on is an effort to adopt and promote best practices in appointing services.

    Known as the Integrated Referral Management and Appointing Center (IRMAC), it is the first point of contact for beneficiaries seeking to book a Primary Care appointment. The goal of the IRMAC initiative is to ease the process for beneficiaries as they navigate the direct care system.

    “Across the MHS, we have seen the IRMAC bring a high degree of patient autonomy and satisfaction,” said NMCSD Associate Director for Health Benefits, Cmdr. Kristin Schubert. “Now it’s time for NMCSD to incorporate an IRMAC and we are excited to know that it will change many aspects of patient care for the better.”

    Starting on 1 February, below is what you need to know:

    To book an appointment call
    Dial 619-532-8225, Option 1.

    For Referral questions dial 619-532-8225, option 2

    Hours:
    Monday - Friday 07:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., closed on weekends and Federal Holidays

    Phase 1, Naval Brach Health Clinics (NBHC) include (starting 1 February):
    Naval Base San Diego
    Naval Air Station North Island

    Phase 2, Additional NBHCs for roll out (exact date TBD):
    Naval Training Center, Naval Base Point Loma
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    Eastlake
    Kearny Mesa

    Phase 3, additional NMRTC Primary Care clinics roll out (date TBD)
    Military Health
    Internal Medicine
    Pediatrics

    “The efficiency gained with the IRMAC process should translate to a more Medically Ready Force, Ready Medical Force for our beneficiaries,” stated Schubert.

    NMCSD continuously seeks professional civilian talent, not just limited to health care providers and administrative support. For anyone seeking a federal job, visit USAJobs at usajobs.gov - the Federal Government's official employment site.

    The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

