Modernization, Innovation in NMCSD appointment scheduling

The transition of Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) into the Military Health System (MHS) offers modernization and innovation opportunities in the delivery of health care. One such area NMCSD is embarking on is an effort to adopt and promote best practices in appointing services.



Known as the Integrated Referral Management and Appointing Center (IRMAC), it is the first point of contact for beneficiaries seeking to book a Primary Care appointment. The goal of the IRMAC initiative is to ease the process for beneficiaries as they navigate the direct care system.



“Across the MHS, we have seen the IRMAC bring a high degree of patient autonomy and satisfaction,” said NMCSD Associate Director for Health Benefits, Cmdr. Kristin Schubert. “Now it’s time for NMCSD to incorporate an IRMAC and we are excited to know that it will change many aspects of patient care for the better.”



Starting on 1 February, below is what you need to know:



To book an appointment call

Dial 619-532-8225, Option 1.



For Referral questions dial 619-532-8225, option 2



Hours:

Monday - Friday 07:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., closed on weekends and Federal Holidays



Phase 1, Naval Brach Health Clinics (NBHC) include (starting 1 February):

Naval Base San Diego

Naval Air Station North Island



Phase 2, Additional NBHCs for roll out (exact date TBD):

Naval Training Center, Naval Base Point Loma

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

Eastlake

Kearny Mesa



Phase 3, additional NMRTC Primary Care clinics roll out (date TBD)

Military Health

Internal Medicine

Pediatrics



“The efficiency gained with the IRMAC process should translate to a more Medically Ready Force, Ready Medical Force for our beneficiaries,” stated Schubert.



"The efficiency gained with the IRMAC process should translate to a more Medically Ready Force, Ready Medical Force for our beneficiaries," stated Schubert.



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.