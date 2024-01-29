DOD STARBASE’s primary focus is to motivate fifth graders to explore STEM opportunities as they continue their education. The program follows an inquiry-based curriculum that involves experiential activities to engage students. These activities are designed to encourage active participation and critical thinking, so they are often called "hands-on, minds-on" activities.
A STARBASE program at Cannon Air Force Base would foster a successful collaboration between local area schools and military community -- and provide opportunities for local students to access base more frequently.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 18:01
|Story ID:
|462870
|Location:
|CLOVIS, NM, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Story: Cannon AFB hosts STARBASE leaders' visit, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
