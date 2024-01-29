Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Cannon AFB hosts STARBASE leaders' visit

    Photo By Senior Airman Drew Cyburt | 27th Special Operations Wing leadership, STARBASE representatives, local...... read more read more

    CLOVIS, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    DOD STARBASE’s primary focus is to motivate fifth graders to explore STEM opportunities as they continue their education. The program follows an inquiry-based curriculum that involves experiential activities to engage students. These activities are designed to encourage active participation and critical thinking, so they are often called "hands-on, minds-on" activities.

    A STARBASE program at Cannon Air Force Base would foster a successful collaboration between local area schools and military community -- and provide opportunities for local students to access base more frequently.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 18:01
    Story ID: 462870
    Location: CLOVIS, NM, US
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    STEM
    27 SOW
    STARBASE
    Steadfast Line

