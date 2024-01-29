Photo Story: Cannon AFB hosts STARBASE leaders' visit

DOD STARBASE’s primary focus is to motivate fifth graders to explore STEM opportunities as they continue their education. The program follows an inquiry-based curriculum that involves experiential activities to engage students. These activities are designed to encourage active participation and critical thinking, so they are often called "hands-on, minds-on" activities.



A STARBASE program at Cannon Air Force Base would foster a successful collaboration between local area schools and military community -- and provide opportunities for local students to access base more frequently.

