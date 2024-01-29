Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doc Jargon explains moon dust

    Doc Jargon: Cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

    Photo By Collen McGee | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Story by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Dear Doc Jargon,

    My wife’s unit is deploying soon and said she was just glad they were going somewhere other than back into the moon dust. I know she meant she was glad not to be going to the Middle East. I’m familiar with that region being referred to as the sand box, but I have no idea what she meant when she said moon dust.

    Signed,
    Moon Gazer


    Dear Moon Gazer,

    You are right, the region that includes Iraq and Afghanistan is often referred to as the sandbox; however, the sand has a quality that is powdery and flour-like in consistency. Because of the fine, silty, sticky and abrasive feel, it was dubbed moon dust after the description of the dust on the lunar surface as was discovered during the Apollo 11 mission in 1961.
    The real moon dust was so abrasive it is said to have worn away seals on sample containers and to have eaten away at layers of the boots of the astronauts who made the historic first steps on it’s surface. The dust on the moon is also electrostatically charged and sticks to everything it touches. Though not electrostatically charged, the dust found in the Middle East also has a tendency to stick to everything and turn it all a dusty red color.
    I hope that helps you understand the term and its application.
    Sincerely,

    Doc Jargon

