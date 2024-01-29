Boondocker Modernization

Modernization. Training. Readiness. For over a century, the Boondocker Training Area has provided

training for Marines and is now ready to expand its capabilities. Soon, complete with refurbishments

and upgrades, Boondocker will fulfill many of the training needs of the Marines – in a single place. This

modernization effort will create a more efficient training environment. Dan Geltmacher, a range and

training area manager with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), revealed the ambitious goals behind the

construction project and transforming the military's training capabilities in Hawaii.



“The primary objective is to provide an on-site facility for tenant commands to conduct basic training

tasks," stated Geltmacher. This training includes physical and agility training with an obstacle course,

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) training in a gas chamber, and

climbing, fast roping, and rappelling with a rappel tower. Additionally, a large outdoor covered

classroom will be a part of this training area.



When asked about the benefits of these modernization efforts, Geltmacher emphasized the unique

advantage of having an ease-of-access training facility. Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Schofield,

and Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) require some form of transportation, such as buses or aircraft lifts, to

reach. The Boondocker Training Area, however, offers an array of training opportunities within walking

distance. The facility will feature simulators like Combat Convoy Simulator (CCS) and Small Arms Virtual

Trainer (SAVT), ground vehicle egress trainers, a gas chamber, rappel and climbing towers, an outdoor

classroom, a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) training pit, a helicopter landing zone, and a

Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) site.



One noteworthy highlight is that the Boondocker Training Area has attracted the attention of the New

Equipment Training Team (NETT) from Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM). “They used

Boondocker for the initial stages of training related to the unmanned Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV),

which is set to become the platform for mounting the naval strike missile,” said Geltmacher.



The completion of the project is an ongoing effort. Once the rappel tower is complete, construction will

commence on the new gas chamber along with the obstacle course and outdoor classroom. While the

obstacle course is being re-constructed, the gas chamber will be receiving an upgrade, which will

provide both a more efficient filter and seal for the chamber.



The construction project at the Boondocker Training Area will dramatically improve military training at

MCBH by providing a wide range of on-site training opportunities and eliminating the need for

transportation to distant training sites. While the exact completion date remains uncertain, the future is

bright for this cutting-edge training facility.

