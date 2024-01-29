KATUSA program provides manpower boost to Army units, serves as reminder of alliance

Courtesy Photo | The Korean military band performs during KATUSA Friendship Week. This event marks the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Korean military band performs during KATUSA Friendship Week. This event marks the opening ceremony for the weeklong celebration, in which U.S. Soldiers and KATUSA members from Area IV come together to share cultural knowledge and engage in competitive sports to strengthen their alliance. see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea -- Shortly after the outbreak of the Korean War, U.S. military leaders forged an agreement with Korean allies that continues to benefit both countries to this day.



The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army, or KATUSA, Soldier Program started in 1950 as an informal agreement between Republic of Korea President Syngman Rhee and Gen. of the Army Douglas MacArthur, commander in chief of United Nations Command.



The initial concept of the program was to augment U.S. fighting forces in the war. After the armistice in July 1953, KATUSA Soldiers remained with Army units stationed on the Korean peninsula to participate in training opportunities not readily available to ROK units. They also served as a symbolic reminder of the U.S./ROK friendship and combined defense capability.



The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, a direct reporting unit to U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, regularly participates in the program.



Currently, four KATUSA Soldiers are nested with the center, with the potential to add up to eight more to join the formation, according to Maj. Myong “Mike” Pak.



Pak, deputy commander at USAMMC-K, described the program as “highly advantageous for the organization,” as it continues to support the center’s manpower needs and, in turn, its customer base as the theater lead agent for medical materiel, or TLAMM, for the Korean Peninsula.



“This program helps us improve our technical workforce while reducing stress on the operational force that we are here to support,” he said.



In 1965, the ROK Army Support Group, or RSG, was created to administer the program. Since that time, KATUSA Soldiers have continued to work and train alongside their U.S. counterparts over 18-month service commitments.



ROK Command Sgt. Maj. Kim, Youngtak serves as a liaison for the Area IV RSG, which oversees the KATUSA program for that region.



There is currently a total of about 2,800 KATUSA Soldiers spread throughout the peninsula, with about 285 of those personnel working in Area IV, Kim said, adding that jobs can include rifleman, chaplain assistance, field engineer, logistics and much more.



“They learn how to connect between Korean nationals and U.S. Soldiers, so they can contribute in their roles during combined training and operations,” Kim said.



At USAMMC-K, specifically, KATUSA Soldiers also learn how the TLAMM functions and supports its customer base on the peninsula, while learning the computer systems and processes used by their U.S. counterparts, according to Kim and Pak.



KATUSA personnel currently assigned to USAMMC-K include Sgt. Je, Min-hyuk, Cpl. Kim, Tae-yoon, Pfc. Kim, Yong-jun and Pfc. Yoo, Geon-hee. Each Soldier works in USAMMC-K’s distribution center with different roles and responsibilities, Pak said.



Je, who serves as squad leader, works with Yoo in outbound and inbound shipping and receiving.



Cpl. Kim works in the temperature-sensitive medical product section, ensuring all received products and vaccine shipments to customers are correctly packed to ensure temperature-sensitive materiel is not jeopardized.



Pfc. Kim is training to become an MRP controller, responsible for material requirements planning and availability for customers in Korea.



“The USAMMC-K staff trains the assigned KATUSA personnel, and their talent is impressive,” Pak said. “We are grateful to have KATUSA personnel in our formation and believe their presence will help us better prepare to support the peninsula if contingencies arise.”