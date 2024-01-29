Corvias home tour/Spouse-owned business market combine for success

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Normally, a home tour and a vendor’s market aren’t two things you think of putting together. But in the case of the Fort Johnson Corvias Property Management Open House Home Tour and Military Spouse-Owned Business Market, it simply worked.

The event took place at the Corvias Leasing Office Jan. 20 and people attending the event were encouraged to both browse vendor wares and tour duplexes, townhomes and apartments.

Michelle Land, Corvias leasing consultant, said Corvias wants to support their military in every way, and working with the spouses let them support military Families in a unique way.

“They sacrifice so much. For this event in particular, we strengthened our relationship with the spouses, and were happy to meet their customers too. Many of the people who came in for the market had not toured a home on Fort Johnson, nor seen a renovated home,” Land said.

The event was the chance for people to do both.

Mallory Simpson attended the event and said she and her daughter, Dannii, 11, were excited when they found out about it.

“She wanted to spend a little mom and daughter time together and I think the market is awesome,” Simpson said. “I love seeing these Army spouses come together to provide a wide variety of wonderful items above and beyond what you can get locally.”

Larriesha Legier runs Fleur De Leigh, a business based on embroidery designs and items. Legier took part in the market event held at the Corvias leasing office and said it was great to team up with them.

“Today has been beneficial because this market gives me the opportunity to grow my business and connect with the Fort Johnson community,” Legier said. “It’s all about networking. As Army spouses, we won’t be here long, so an opportunity like this is just another chance to reach out and grow our social media presence and business, which will go with us to our next duty station, wherever that is.”

Cody and Elizabeth Foyer, were one of the families who toured homes during the event. They were shown two homes with different floor plans that fit their needs.

Cody liked what he was seeing.

“The extra storage and newly refurbished homes are so nice. It’s the perfect space for us,” he said.

The Foyers are civilians and are planning to move their family in the next few months. Corvias housing is open to nonmilitary applicants to include veterans, Department of Defense employees and civilians.

“The price is reasonable and it’s far better than anything else we’ve looked at in the last year. We didn’t feel comfortable with a lot of the houses we have toured off the installation, but these homes on Fort Johnson are wonderful,” he said.

The tour and market event caught the attention of Cody’s wife and they made the decision to book a tour.

“This event has been very helpful and the people have been kind. I’m really looking forward to living here in the future. I looks like a great place to raise our family,” Cody said.

Land led the Foyers on their tour and said the home tour portion of the event was very successful.

“When it comes to home tours and potential residents, it exceeded our expectations. We did well over 10 tours and met some future residents,” she said.

Land said at the end of the day, it was a win for everyone involved in the event. Attendees were able to see homes if they wanted to know what Corvias had to offer, but even if they didn’t, they had a fabulous and unique shopping experience.

“What talent our vendors have … we were so awed by their products. For our Corvias team, we made new friends and residents. For the spouses who participated in the market, the turnout gave them an avenue to make some sales and meet new people too,” Land said.

The next home tour and market event will take place April 27. For more information or if you are interested in touring a home call 337-537-5060.



