I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Tyler Cancel

Tech. Sgt. Tyler Cancel serves as an air transportation specialist in the 25 Aerial Port Squadron. In this role, Cancel is responsible for the global transportation of passengers and cargo. His duties include inspecting and securing cargo, verifying documentation, and using specialized equipment for loading and unloading.



“We are the UPS of the United States Air Force”, Cancel said jokingly.



Cancel enlisted in the Air Force in 2010, because he was uncertain of what he wanted out of life and was inspired by his family's strong military heritage.



His father, a retired major from the Army Corps of Engineers, and his grandfather, who retired as an Army captain, were influential figures. Additionally, he has two uncles on his father's side, who both retired from the Army as lieutenant colonels and his mother's father who retired as a senior master sergeant from the Air Force.



“I wanted to be a part of the family business and contribute to the military legacy we have going,” he shared. “I was born on Fort Rucker, now Ft. Novosel, so it was destined.”



From the inception of his career, Cancel has been immersed in unique experiences.



“One of my best memories was my very first annual tour. We went to Joint Base Andrews and assisted the Secret Service, worked with C-17s, saw President Obama, got to get on Air Force One and explore the local area,” said Cancel. “I met good people, had a good time, and have been enjoying the ride ever since.”



Most recently, in October 2023, he concluded a six-month deployment in Erbil, Iraq, serving as a ramp supervisor, received a promotion, and won the Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023.



Currently holding a bachelor's degree in supply chain management from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, during his deployment he enrolled in the University of Maryland online master's degree program in acquisition and contract management.



On the civilian side, Cancel works as a logistics analyst with a missile defense agency in Huntsville, where he currently resides. He helps transport Target ICBM missiles globally for weapon systems testing. Similar to his military career, this career has afforded him opportunities to travel and support the U.S. Department of Defense.



Cancel expressed that what he values most about military life is the camaraderie among members and the array of career, education, and life opportunities it offers.



“My piece of advice is life goes on. Even when you're deployed, life is unfolding back home so don't let it pass you by,” he said. “Live life, take a moment to look around every once in a while, and appreciate the little things."



Cancel's strong work ethic, career knowledge, and commitment to enhancing the well-being of the people around him are part of what make him an outstanding Reserve Citizen Airman and a valuable asset to the 908th Airlift Wing.

