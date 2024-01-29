Building Bridges: U.S. Marines train Moldovan Security Forces for the First Time

Photo By Cpl. Cameron Ross | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Smith, a rifleman with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Cameron Ross | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Smith, a rifleman with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR) and Tennessee native, communicates with a Moldovan interpreter during detainee handling procedures in Chișinău, Moldova, Jan. 18, 2024. Task Force 61/2.3 FASTEUR provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross) see less | View Image Page

CHIȘINĂU, MOLDOVA – U.S. Marines and Sailors from Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, Europe (FASTEUR), operating under Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), conducted an Embassy Engagement Exercise (E3) in Moldova, January 18-24, 2024.



The E3 further enhanced interoperability between FASTEUR, U.S. Embassy Chișinău, the Department of State, host nation border security, State Protection and Guard Service, General Inspectorate of Carabineers, National Inspectorate for Public Safety, Special Forces Police Brigade “Fulger,” and the Marine Guard Detachment.



FASTUER is dedicated to its mission of delivering swift-response, expeditionary anti-terrorism security operations to safeguard critical naval and national assets. Their expertise encompasses various specialized areas, including marksmanship, surveillance dedication, compound security and clearance, as well as emergency medical response. These proficiencies are crucial skills that FAST Marines and Sailors are ready to employ and collaborate on when supporting their counterparts in the State Department’s security efforts.



The E3 reached a significant milestone in strengthening international partnerships and security efforts; marking the first time U.S. Marines and Sailors trained Moldovan security forces. The training collaboration included various Moldovan security forces, including border security, “Fulger” brigade which is very similar to the U.S. Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, embassy security, and local traditional police forces.



“The Moldovan security forces are some of the best I’ve worked with,” said SSgt. Edwin Orozco, a California native and platoon sergeant with FASTEUR. “Moldova is host to very capable security forces who are professional in nature and tactically proficient.”



The E3 encompassed a range of critical skills essential for law enforcement and military personnel. The training included medical care in high-stress situations, proper detainee handling to ensure safety and lethality, tactics for room clearing in hostile environments, and marksmanship for accuracy and effectiveness.



The partnership between U.S. Marines and the various Moldovan security units, holds significance as it represents a pivotal step in bolstering international alliances and advancing security efforts. This collaboration fosters mutual understanding, cooperation, and the exchange of vital skills within the realm of law enforcement and security across Moldova’s diverse security forces. The training elements collectively prepared the participants to handle a variety of real-world scenarios, enhancing their capabilities and readiness for security and combat missions.



TF 61/2 aligns deployed forces under the Naval Amphibious Force commander; deployed amphibious ready groups, Marine expeditionary units, Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, Europe, and multi-domain sensing forces. TF 61/2 is deployed in NAVEUR’s area of responsibility, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to support U.S., allied, and partner interests.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. Naval Forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.