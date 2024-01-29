Modernization: Out with the old, in with the new

Photo By Kayla Cosby | Soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell participate in the Central Issue Facility (CIF)...... read more read more Photo By Kayla Cosby | Soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell participate in the Central Issue Facility (CIF) Clothing Right Size Initiative. This initiative aims to provide a streamlined process for the receipt, storage, issue, exchange, and return of all authorized organizational clothing and individual equipment for the 101st Airborne Division (Assault) and Fort Campbell tenant units. see less | View Image Page

The Army is changing the way it manages excess equipment to save time and money and to get the best, most advanced equipment into the hands of Soldiers as soon as possible. The Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) program is currently being piloted at Fort Campbell, Fort Liberty and Fort Stewart, where active-duty Soldiers and unit leaders have the opportunity to voluntarily turn over outdated, excess and unused items, from small electronics to military vehicles.

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George tasked the Army Materiel Command (AMC) with developing a more efficient way for units throughout the Army to remove excess, unused equipment from the supply chain to increase equipment on-hand readiness.

Fort Campbell is drawing on insights from Fort Liberty and Fort Stewart to establish prerequisites for Fort Campell’s divisional and non-divisional units to further test the R2E program.

Under the pilot, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), active-duty component units at Fort Campbell, and Army National Guard and Reserve units within a 150-mile radius, will turn in surplus equipment in current condition. The action aims to swiftly alleviate the burden of storage, maintenance, and accountability management. Until now, Army units had to ensure equipment met the 10/20 maintenance standard of being mission-capable before being transferred to another unit. Fort Campbell is scheduled to begin officially piloting the program in the middle of February. The R2E pilot is expected to last through mid to late March 2024.

The Army Field Support Battalion-Campbell (AFSBn) is responsible for material enterprise operations in direct support of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and provides general support to units across the installation and within a seven-state region.

Sgt. Maj. Michael Baldwin, senior advisor, AFSBn Fort Campbell, said the program will lighten the load for Soldiers while modernizing the Army's equipment arsenal.

“It’s a critical facilitator for the seamless transition to technologically advanced gear. I urge leaders to fully leverage the pilot program and emphasize the paramount importance of equipping Soldiers with the latest technology for enhanced operational effectiveness,”

Through collaboration with property book managers who can identify excess equipment and facilitate turn-in appointments, the R2E program aims to significantly improve the management of excess equipment at every stage.

Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Sites (MDRS), where equipment will be triaged, are pivotal in the process. MDRS are authorized to accept equipment in any condition. The turn-in procedure provides a seamless pathway for equipment to be repaired at depots, transferred to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), or sold.

In addition to streamlining the process for Soldiers and unit commanders, the program is expected to yield significant cost savings, by reducing more than 309,000 man-hours annually Army-wide.

“The six-week pilot has achieved remarkable results, with the removal of 37,000 pieces of legacy equipment.” said Command Sgt. Maj. Tommy Fitzwater, AFSB, Fort Liberty. “This accomplishment not only streamlines day-to-day operations but also optimizes infrastructure, contributing to the Army's broader efficiency goals.”

In addition to the R2E pilot program, Fort Campbell is currently conducting a Central Issue Facility (CIF) Clothing Right Size Initiative. This initiative aims to provide a streamlined process for the receipt, storage, issue, exchange, and return of all authorized organizational clothing and individual equipment for the 101st Airborne Division (Assault) and Fort Campbell tenant units.

To enhance support for Soldiers and units and align with Army 2030 modernization efforts, proper sizing of Soldier Organizational Clothing & Individual Equipment (OCIE) records was conducted.

“The Army has emphasized its duty to prepare for future armed conflicts by meeting military operations with precision and preparedness,” Baldwin said.