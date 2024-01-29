Video Release: Coast Guard, partners host Nigerian delegation to showcase maritime security implementation at Port Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Facilities Compliance Branch and Activities Europe personnel hosted Nigerian delegates, Thursday, to showcase security practices and procedures implemented by the Coast Guard at Port Tampa Bay.



Sector St. Petersburg and Activities Europe personnel coordinated with Murphy Oil Corporation and Ports America to conduct security tactics and shipping container inspections within the port.



“The Nigerian delegation learned best practices and procedures run by the Coast Guard and its port partner, to implement at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency,” said Sector St. Petersburg Vessel Traffic Security Director, Lt. Kristopher Comegys. “We hope to continue working with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all partner nations on improving port anti-terrorism measures and security maintenance standards.”



Sector St. Petersburg hosted the Federal Republic of Nigeria port security program from Wednesday to Friday.



