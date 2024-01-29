Navigating the Pharmacy Maze: Understanding the Wait and Exploring Options

In the hustle and bustle of a hospital, one aspect that can leave patients scratching their heads is the pharmacy wait time. A common question echoes through the halls: Why is the wait so long? To unravel this mystery, we delved into the intricacies of the recent transition to the Military Health System (MHS) Genesis electronic health record and the Nexia Fulfillment software. This change has brought challenges and innovative solutions to the Martin Army Community Hospital pharmacy. LTC Brandon K. Chun, Chief of Pharmacy at Martin Army Community Hospital, and Dr. Teresa Sapp-Wilkerson, one of the supervising pharmacists, graciously shared their insights, providing a comprehensive glimpse into the heart of this vital outpatient pharmacy operation.



The Martin Army Community Hospital Pharmacy is more than a place for prescriptions; it's a beacon of dedicated professionals tirelessly working to ensure the well-being of their patients. LTC Chun emphasized the importance of maintaining a vibrant workforce, echoing the sentiment that happy staff directly translates to happy patients. "My goal is to maintain adequate manpower to keep staff morale high. It's simple: happy staff equals happy patients," expressed LTC Chun.



The genesis of the extended wait time lies in the comprehensive update to the MHS Genesis electronic health record and the NEXia Fulfillment software. This evolution brought new safety measures and processing steps, ensuring a meticulous approach to each prescription. While the wait might seem nominal individually, the cumulative effect of prescriptions and concurrent patients has resulted in an overall spike in wait times.

The recent integration of the NEXiA fulfillment software marks a groundbreaking addition, enhancing efficiency and fortifying patient safety by minimizing errors. LTC Chun detailed how NEXiA seamlessly communicates with the hospital's MHS Genesis electronic health record, revolutionizing the prescription-filling process.



"NEXiA equips us with proactive tools to address errors before they progress, ensuring patient safety is at the forefront," he elucidated.

This commitment to efficiency goes hand in hand with a dedication to patient education. LTC Chun highlighted the Que Anywhere system, allowing patients to check in remotely and eliminating physical pharmacy waiting.



"Simply scan the QR code or send a text message, get in line, and choose your preferred pickup location," LTC Chun explained.



With her 21-year military career and leadership experience, Dr. Teresa Sapp-Wilkerson provided valuable insights into the pharmacy's inner workings. She emphasized the outpatient services' flexibility, offering patients multiple options to interact with the pharmacy.



"We give patients options. You can drop off your prescription, use secure messenger, send a text, or wait in the lobby. We aim to provide a patient-centric experience," Dr. Sapp-Wilkerson stated.



To use the Rapid-Return Ticket option, text “Get in line” to (833)457-2013, including all patients' DOD ID numbers for new medications. Pickup is available the next business day after 12:00 pm if the text is sent before 12:00 pm and on the second business day if sent after 12:00 pm.



For the Script Center option, set up an account at the machine and link it to your MHS Genesis account using an active prescription number. Follow the same texting process as the Rapid-Return Ticket, selecting the Script Center Option. Log in to the machine on the assigned day, and your medications are ready for pickup. Note: The Script Center machine currently cannot store cold medications or controlled substances, but improvements are in the pipeline.



The beauty of these options lies in their flexibility. Whether you prefer the human touch of the Rapid-Return Ticket or the efficiency of the Script Center Machine, the pharmacy has your needs covered.



As we transitioned to the MHS Genesis health record and the NEXia fulfillment software, it ushered in new safety processes that altered the landscape of early fills and refill procedures. The new automation enforces stringent limits, restricting early refills until the exact refill day and setting maximum day supplies in line with Defense Health Agency standards. The challenges posed by implementing the NEXiA system were acknowledged, but Dr. Sapp-Wilkerson highlighted its role in enhancing patient safety.

"It's not faster, but it forces us to follow every step and decreases the risk of errors," she noted.



Understanding these changes is crucial for a smoother pharmacy experience. While the wait may have evolved, the options are also available to our dedicated staff. So, whether you choose the standard line, the Rapid-Return Ticket, or the Script Center Machine, the pharmacy team works tirelessly to enhance your experience and ensure a seamless medication pickup process.



Dr. Sapp-Wilkerson emphasized the importance of empathy and personal interaction at the pharmacy windows, reassuring patients that their concerns are addressed promptly. Managing patient expectations and encouraging alternative methods to initiate the process were also highlighted.



The Martin Army Community Hospital Pharmacy stands as a testament to its staff's dedication, experience, and commitment. LTC Chun and Dr. Sapp-Wilkerson's insights showcase the continuous efforts to improve and provide exceptional care to the Fort Moore community. This bustling pharmacy remains a lifeline for patients, prioritizing patient safety and well-being—a true harmony in the heart of healthcare.

