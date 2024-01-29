Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th Air Refueling Wing conducts assumption of command

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. –Col. Matthew Ghormley assumed command of the 507th Air Refueling Wing during an assumption of command ceremony here Aug. 5, 2023.

    Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, which took place in Hangar 1030.

    As the incoming 507th ARW commander, Ghormley will inspire and lead more than 1,100 Reserve Citizen Airmen in three subordinate groups and 11 squadrons, who support daily missions both locally and around the world for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements.

