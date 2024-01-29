TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. –Col. Matthew Ghormley assumed command of the 507th Air Refueling Wing during an assumption of command ceremony here Aug. 5, 2023.



Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, which took place in Hangar 1030.



As the incoming 507th ARW commander, Ghormley will inspire and lead more than 1,100 Reserve Citizen Airmen in three subordinate groups and 11 squadrons, who support daily missions both locally and around the world for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 08:20 Story ID: 462797 Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 507th Air Refueling Wing conducts assumption of command, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.