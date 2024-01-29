Muddy Boots at our Roots: Service Members with HQBN Conduct FEX

U.S. service members with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, participated in the battalion’s first Field Training Exercise (FEX) of 2024. The FEX provided service members within the battalion the opportunity to receive instruction on combat arms fundamentals and experience the field environment while in garrison.

The FEX planning process began after battalion leaders met with the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Council to discuss feedback and aspirations from service members within the battalion. Sgt. Maj. Mayra Moreno, Battalion Sergeant Major for Headquarters Battalion, mentioned that a quarterly event, such as a hike was emphasized by the NCO council. The basic idea of a hike led to the creation of the week-long FEX. Over the following months, logistical requirements and planning were coordinated in support of Headquarters Battalion’s first FEX.

Service members from a variety of occupational fields including finance, food services, installation personnel administration center, and many other sections, signed up to take part in this training. Training during the FEX consisted of classes, hands-on field-based training,

demonstrations, and exercises provided by explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians and infantrymen within the installation.

The FEX started off with a bang. Service members spent the first day conducting tables five and six of rifle combat marksmanship. Participants during the training were able to increase close quarter and low light shooting lethality. The following day consisted of EOD demonstrations and movement to Pyramid Rock Training Area (PRTA).

FEX participants were able to receive hands-on training with C-4 and dynamite during an EOD demonstration on the new explosives range. The range opened on Nov. 21, 2023, allowing EOD to conduct explosives training aboard their compound. After the demonstration, the service

members made movement to PRTA to receive close-quarter-battle training and conduct military operations in urban terrain (MOUT).

With the skills and knowledge learned throughout the FEX, a culminating event was held aboard Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. The event consisted of day and night raids on a MOUT town, patrolling and simulated weapons cache seizures.

The FEX was successful in fulfilling combat training exercises within Headquarters Battalion. Headquarters Battalion plans to host a second FEX soon and plans on conducting them quarterly.

