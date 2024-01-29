3rd Cavalry Regiment arrives in South Korea as Rotational Force

Courtesy Photo | OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment (3CR), 1st...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment (3CR), 1st Cavalry Division debark aircraft on Jan. 23, 2024, as part of the next Korea Rotational Force (KRF). 3CR is set to assume the KRF mission in late-February and will remain in Korea for a nine-month routine deployment. During the rotation, they will be under operational control of the 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cayden Hall) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea- The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division announces the arrival of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment to the Republic of Korea as the next Korea Rotational Force, continuing the longstanding commitment to regional security and stability.



Transitioning from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment assumes its role as the newest rotational force in Korea, enhancing readiness and interoperability with allies and partners in the region. This is the first time 3CR has been deployed to Korea.



The Commanding General of 2ID/RUCD, Maj. Gen. Willian "Hank" Taylor expressed his confidence in the regiment's ability to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and readiness while serving as the Korea Rotational Force.



"The 3rd Cavalry Regiment is a historically battle-hardened organization and I look forward to seeing them train alongside our 2ID/RUCD Soldiers and ROK allies," said Taylor. “I am excited to welcome 3CR in their very first deployment to Korea as they replace 2/4 Styker Brigade.”



"Stryker brigade combat teams provide the mobility and flexibility needed to meet a range of contingency requirements. 2/4 Stryker Brigade elevated the combined arms readiness of our division and ROK partners," Taylor explained. "We are better because of their professionalism and dedication during the nine-month rotation."



An official Transfer of Authority ceremony between 2/4 Stryker Brigade and 3CR will be held at the end of February.



