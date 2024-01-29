16th Sustainment Brigade Hosts 'Knight’s Week' to Strengthen Interoperability and Security Commitments in the European Theater

In a significant effort to fortify relationships and create interoperability training opportunities in the European theater, the 16th Sustainment Brigade hosted a multinational company-level professional development event, "Knight’s Week." The event took place in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, and brought together military representatives from the United States, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Norway, and Finland.



The primary objective of the event was to develop a shared understanding of alliance partner capabilities in the European theater. Participants discussed themes of interop and partnership, with a focus on opportunities to mutually execute initiatives promoting these objectives.



Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, Commanding General, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, kicked off Knight’s Week by discussing initiatives to set the theater and the importance of cohesive interoperability through joint training.



“16SB is leading the way in our efforts to operationalize sustainment down at the company-level to focus on warfighting within a multinational coalition.”, said Ragin.



Col. Matthew Alexander, commander, 16th Sustainment Brigade, spoke about the significance of Knight’s Week. According to Alexander, this is the first-time nations from across Europe, including our newest alliance member, have come together to discuss capabilities and interoperability opportunities at the company level.



“This will become the foundation of future interoperability exercises at the company level,” said Alexander, “I encourage each of you to recognize and even build joint training opportunities into as many missions as possible with warfighting as your priority.”



With representatives from nine nations, Knight’s Week provided a unique opportunity for participating countries to share insights, lessons learned, and best practices. The event emphasized the diverse strengths and capabilities of each nation, fostering a collaborative environment aimed at achieving common security goals.



Knight’s Week is structured to facilitate professional development through workshops, seminars, and practical exercises. Networking opportunities were abundant, with social gatherings and physical training sessions to encourage information exchange and collaborative problem-solving.



The event aligns with the 16th Sustainment Brigade quarterly Knight’s Week cycle which has a combined focus on training, professional development, interoperability, and resiliency.



For media inquiries and further information, please contact 16th Sustainment Brigade by email: usarmy.baumholder.16-sust-bde.list.pao@army.mil

