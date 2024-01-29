FRCSW Achieves Remarkable Success in Command Cyber Readiness Inspection

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. - In an impressive demonstration of cybersecurity readiness and teamwork, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) recently passed the Command Cyber Readiness Inspection (CCRI) with flying colors. This achievement is particularly notable as FRCSW was the first Naval Command to be assessed under the new CCRI 3.0 scoring system. James Williams, FRCSW Command Information Systems Security Manager, shares insights into the preparation, challenges, and future directions following this landmark effort.



The journey to CCRI success began with strategic planning and widespread involvement across various departments at FRCSW. "Re-occurring meetings with the Executive Leadership Team, all-hands cybersecurity briefs, and weekly meetings with key personnel were instrumental in ensuring all personnel were informed," Williams explains. Departments like Security, Safety, Facilities, Environmental, HR, and Training played vital roles. The Security Department's rigorous enforcement of proper Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) handling and clean desk policies, along with the Safety Department's incorporation of cyber training in all-hands stand-downs, exemplify the comprehensive approach adopted.



Transitioning to the new CCRI 3.0 scoring a few months before the inspection presented significant challenges. Williams notes, "Some configurations and vulnerabilities previously considered minor were now major concerns." The FRCSW team's strategy was to adhere strictly to Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of the Navy (DoN) cyber standards, a practice already ingrained in their daily operations.



Leadership engagement at FRCSW was crucial. "Keeping leadership informed... provided many benefits to the success of the CCRI," Williams remarks. The Executive Leadership Team's coordination and communication efforts, alongside specific actions like RDT&E Lab Program Managers' decisive steps, underscored the top-down commitment to cybersecurity.



Maintaining a strong cybersecurity culture is key at the command. Ongoing initiatives include cyber briefings at New Employee Orientations and regular safety stand-downs. Williams stresses the importance of continuous education and awareness among all personnel.



Post-CCRI, FRCSW focuses on deepening the understanding of cybersecurity processes and preparing for new threats. "It is extremely important for cybersecurity processes to be both repeatable and observably successful," Williams states. The command plans to advance its cybersecurity posture by adopting newer technologies and evolving its strategies to counter emerging threats.



FRCSW employs a comprehensive set of tools and policies for real-time threat assessment and response, adhering to standards like Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Security Technical Implementation Guides and utilizing tools like ACAS Scans and Microsoft Defender Endpoint. DISA Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) are guidelines provided by DISA to secure IT systems. They offer specific configurations and settings for software, ensuring a standardized and secure environment. ACAS scans, conducted daily, use the Assured Compliance Assessment Solution to assess and identify vulnerabilities in FRCSW's cybersecurity posture. Microsoft Defender Endpoint (MDE) monitors and provides real-time information on vulnerabilities and exploits, aiding in prompt remediation efforts. These tools, along with adherence to command-level policies, contribute to FRCSW's comprehensive risk management against evolving cyber threats.



Compliance with directives from USCYBERCOM and JFHQ-DODIN is achieved through a systematic approach involving understanding, planning, deployment, monitoring, and adjusting strategies. The recent deployment of Nessus Agents across workstations and servers exemplifies this proactive stance. Specifically, they contribute to compliance with the new CCRI 3.0 criteria by providing real-time monitoring and passive scanning of networks. The FRCSW Cyber team researched, planned, and executed the deployment of Nessus Agents within a set timeframe to ensure compliance with cybersecurity directives, such as those from USCYBERCOM and JFHQ-DODIN. These agents play a vital role in identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities, contributing to FRCSW's proactive approach to cybersecurity.



Looking forward, FRCSW is set to enhance its security posture through technology upgrades, such as upgraded hardware with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, deployment of advanced assessment tools, and moving towards a Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA). ZTA is characterized by the principle of not automatically trusting any user or system, regardless of their location or network presence. It also assumes that threats can originate both externally and internally.



In summary, FRCSW's successful CCRI outcome underlines its commitment to cybersecurity, adaptability to new standards, and a collaborative effort across all levels. As cyber threats evolve, FRCSW stands prepared, continually enhancing its strategies and technologies to maintain a robust and resilient cybersecurity posture.

