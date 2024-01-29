Self-Love and Communication are the Foundation to a Healthy Relationship

Courtesy Photo | Relationships are one of the most meaningful experiences of our lifetime. Whether you...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Relationships are one of the most meaningful experiences of our lifetime. Whether you are currently partnered or single, understanding your interactions with others can increase self-awareness and improve your wellbeing. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C.- Relationships are one of the most meaningful experiences of our lifetime. Whether you are currently partnered or single, understanding your interactions with others can increase self-awareness and improve your wellbeing.



February is a month in which romantic relationships tend to be spotlighted. We see this everywhere, from Hallmark movie commercials to grocery store aisles advertising Valentine’s Day cards and a culturally expected culmination of exchange of gifts and elaborate dates and meals on February 14 for those who are companioned. Although this type of love is a worthy reason to celebrate, there is less attention (or as much commercialization) on one of the most important relationships we can have in our lifetime: the relationship with ourselves.



Self-love is a state of appreciation for oneself that grows from actions that support our physical, psychological, and spiritual growth. It means having a high regard for your well-being and happiness. Self-love means taking care of your needs and not sacrificing your well-being to please others. Self-love means not settling for less than you deserve. Self-love (or self-care) can mean something different for each person because we all have many ways to care for ourselves. Figuring out what self-love looks like for you as an individual is an essential part of your mental health.



Communication is one of the most critical parts of a relationship between two people. Without it, it is not possible to have any kind of a relationship. On Valentine's Day, when we make plans together, difficulties in our communication can become more highlighted. For example, we communicate our expectations to our partners daily. In that case, we will eventually feel disappointed. Communication is a crucial indicator of the quality and stability of our relationship. Suppose the quality of our communication with our partner is high. In that case, we will most likely be delighted wih our relationship. (Holman, 2001). In contrast, poor communication is likely to hurt the quality of our relationship, and it will likely set us and our partner on a course toward ending our relationship (Gottman & Levenson, 1992).

Suppose no positive daily things in our relationship, like gratitude and affirmation, make our relationship thrive throughout the year. In that case, Valentine's Day will make things worse.

Feeling connected to others and having a sense of purpose are fundamental to our emotional and mental well-being. We find joy and satisfaction in having a heart-to-heart talk with a loved one.



