Meet Your Army: Fort Gregg-Adams Soldier motivated by her family

Name:

SSG Jasmine N. Barnes



Age:

33



Hometown:

Orlando, FL



Marital/family status:

Married (Dual- Military)



Unit:

US Army Ordnance School



Place of duty:

Fort- Gregg-Adams



Title:

Executive Assistant to The USAODS CSM



Time in service:

13 years, 9 months



Military Occupational Specialty:

91D - Tactical Power Generation Specialist. Supplies the power needed to run every aspect of Army activity; power that must be available whenever and wherever the Army needs it, according to www.goarmy.com. They supervise and perform maintenance and repairs on power-generation equipment, internal combustion engines, and associated equipment in mobile and stationary power plants. They train to use high-tech test and diagnostic equipment, read complex wiring schematics and diagrams, and repair electrical components.



Background:

Jasmine N. Barnes was born on Fort Stewart, GA and raised in Orlando, FL where she graduated from Dr. Phillips High School in 2008. In 2009 she received a diploma in Dental assisting from Anthem College. She met her recruiter through a friend that also went to Dental Assisting School with her. With no luck in finding suitable employment as a Dental Assistant, she decided to join the Army.



Her motivation for joining the Army:

“I joined the Army to create financial stability and better opportunities for myself in the civilian sector. Initially, I thought I would only do one, three-year contract. Three years quickly turned into 13 years faster than I could have imagined at 19 years old. I continue to serve country for my family and to give my children the life I never had.”



Why she chose 91D MOS:

“I chose this MOS because I looked at the civilian opportunities available after the work experience earned in the Army.”



The excitement in serving:

“I pride myself in being able to say that I have been all over the world and I have been able to meet many people across our Army. I have gotten to know people with many diverse backgrounds, which gave me a broader scope on life and its many different paths. I learn new things each day and I love teaching others what I have learned.”



Most valuable lesson learned:

“I have learned that time is something you cannot ever take for granted. Enjoy the times you have no matter the situation. Make memories. Enjoy life.”



Toughest challenge as a Soldier:

“Work-life balance. My husband and I are a dual-military couple (meaning we both serve). We have two children, our daughter who is six years old, and our son who is two. It’s extremely important to me, that I spend as much time as possible with them when I am not working or deployed. My career choice gives my children stability, but also takes my husband and I away sometimes.”



Good leaders are …

“Good Leaders are those who are transparent and empathetic towards their subordinates. They strive to understand their soldiers while mentoring and leading them to be our future Army Leaders.”



Best thing about the Army:

“The benefits that I am eligible for while in service and once I retire from the military. Through the Army, I have gone to college and received a technical certification at no cost to me. And, because I am currently enrolled in school, I can pass on my GI Bill to my daughter.”



Her advice to people thinking of military service:

“If you are thinking of joining the Army, GO FOR IT! There are countless jobs available. My advice is to look at the civilian equivalent careers and see which jobs articulate best. There may also be jobs available that you never thought of before. Research thoroughly before selecting an MOS. Like myself, this could be the decision that positively changes your life forever.”



Her future plans:

“Currently, I plan to finish my bachelor’s degree this year. I plan to continue working hard to achieve my personal goals in my military career until I reach retirement. My personal goal for the future is to be able to retire as a 1SG/MSG.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:20 Story ID: 462723 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Your Army: Fort Gregg-Adams Soldier motivated by her family, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.