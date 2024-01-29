Great Lakes to Participate in Annual, Navy-Wide Force Protection Exercise

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 2, 2024) – The Navy will commence its largest annual force protection exercise Feb. 5, 2024, at installations throughout the United States, including Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL).



Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 is an annual two-week force protection and anti-terrorism exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) on all Navy installations in the continental United States.



“Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain evaluates and assesses our force protection conditions, command and control, and existing as well as new capabilities to evaluate how we respond to multi-dimensional security threats,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “This exercise utilizes realistic scenarios to identify areas where we can improve our procedures and decision-making processes, and strengthen our response as one joint warfighting team made up of fleet and shore security forces across naval region, installation commands, and partner agencies.”



Citadel Shield is the field training exercise portion led by CNIC during week one. Solid Curtain occurs the following week and is the command post exercise led by USFFC. Exercise events during both weeks will simulate realistic threat scenarios such as active shooters, unauthorized base access and improvised explosive devices. This two-part approach is designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.



“Our Navy installations are warfighting platforms and are the springboard from which all warfighting readiness emanates,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command. “That readiness begins with a workforce that is capable and coordinated. Partnering with the Fleet on exercises like Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain ensures we are prepared to execute a well-honed and effective response to any real-world threat.”



Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise results in increased traffic around Great Lakes or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders to prevent confusion.



Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.



For updates during the exercise, visit the base’s Facebook account at www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.



Press inquiries should be directed to 847-688-2430, ext. 359 or by email to nsgl-pao@us.navy.mil.

