Fort McCoy Garrison begins Commander for a Day for civilian workforce

The first Commander for a Day program participant, Ben Meyer, had the opportunity to go through the daily routine of a garrison commander Jan. 11 at Fort McCoy.



The program allows a selected applicant to see first-hand and apply skills necessary to lead a U.S. Army garrison and experience a typical commander’s day.



Meyer, a night shift watch commander with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, was the first person chosen for the new initiative to shadow Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger. He was able to join Messenger attending meetings and several engagements throughout the day.



The program offered a unique perspective, Messenger said, allowing the participant to witness firsthand the dedication of the men and women who serve at Fort McCoy.



“I learned how great everybody here is on Fort McCoy,” Meyer said. “I’ve always known, but coming from nights going to days, you really get to see the passion that everybody has for their jobs over here.”



In addition to attending several meetings, traveling around the cantonment area, meeting with different staff members, investigating fences at the Child and Youth Center, and testing out the simulations complex, Meyer was also given the decision making power for Fort McCoy’s closure on Jan. 12.



At the last meeting of the day with multiple directorates, Fort McCoy employees discussed the potential hazardous snowfall. After deliberation Meyer agreed that with the predicted snow Fort McCoy should limit travel and increase work from home having essential personnel be the only workers to be on location.



Reflecting on the day’s events, Meyer expressed gratitude for the chance to step into Messenger’s shoes. Meyer said that he finally got to “learn how busy you truly are over here (at headquarters).”



Selected applicants for Commander for a Day are those who demonstrate exceptional character, commitment, potential for growth, and future leadership capability within the command.

Anyone interested in applying for Commander for a Day, go to the Fort McCoy Garrison Workforce Information Portal and select the Workforce Development link.



