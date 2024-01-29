Assumption of command, redesignation ceremony mark new legacy for Air Force Medical Service

Photo By Josh Mahler | Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, left, poses with Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Josh Mahler | Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, left, poses with Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, right, while executing her assumption of command of the Air Force Medical Agency during a ceremony held at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, Oct. 16, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Mahler) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder assumed command of Air Force Medical Agency Bravo during a ceremony on Oct. 16, 2023, at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. The event also served as the redesignation of the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency to the Air Force Medical Agency, or AFMED.



A historic milestone for the Air Force Medical Service, Ryder’s assumption of command marks her as one AFMED’s two regional leads in the largest reorganization in the medical service’s history. Brig. Gen. Thomas Harrell, Defense Health Network Central director, San Antonio Market director, and 59th Medical Wing commander, who also serves as the AFMED Alpha lead.



In Ryder’s previous assignment, she held three roles: 59th Medical Wing commander; market director for the San Antonio Military Health System, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas; and, chief of the Air Force Nurse Corps.



During the ceremony, Miller commented on Ryder’s illustrious career as a Nurse Corps officer, which included two deployments.



The redesignation ceremony occurred immediately following Ryder’s assumption of command. Airmen uncased and unveiled the AFMED flag after casing the AFMRA flag. Ryder then delivered remarks acknowledging the uncertainty change can bring and the responsibilities that come with it when building a successful new organization.



AFMED began in its initial operating capability on Oct. 1, 2023, and its mission is to focus on readiness.



Ryder concluded by instructing the uniformed attendees to remove their AFMRA patch as they begin building AFMED’s legacy.