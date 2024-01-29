NCTS Far East Conducts Change of Command

Photo By Seaman Jordan Steis | 231006-N-KE644-1085 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Cmdr. Joshua...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jordan Steis | 231006-N-KE644-1085 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Cmdr. Joshua Paulaitas, off-going officer in charge of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Far East Detachment Diego Garcia, stands at attention as Lcdr. Eugene Frye, the oncoming officer in charge, salutes to show a change in responsibility during the NCTS change of charge ceremony in Diego Garcia October 6, 2023. NCTS provides quality assurance evaluation and management of telecommunication, security and Defense Information System Agency assets, and additionally it provides command control, computer, communications, collaboration, and intelligence, both tactical and strategic, support to the fleet, national consumers, allied forces in the Indian Ocean theatre and all commands and activities on Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 24, 2024) Capt. Victor T. Taylor Jr. relieved Capt. Matthew L. Ghen as the Commanding Officer of U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Far East during a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan, January 24, 2024.



For his noteworthy performance, forward thinking, and total dedication to mission excellence, Ghen was awarded the Legion of Merit during the ceremony by Rear Adm. John E. Byington, Reserve Deputy Commander, Navy Space Command, who presided over the ceremony.



“Captain Ghen demonstrated superb, technically sound, people-focused, and mission-intensive leadership during his tour,” said Byington. “It’s safe to say that Captain Ghen has directly contributed to increased security and operational effectiveness of the U.S. TENTH Fleet’s overseas network and overall combat readiness. We wish him fair winds and following seas.”



During Ghen’s tour he led seven bilateral engagements with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, oversaw the transition of 24,000 Navy Enterprise Network (ONE-Net) users to Flankspeed, and ensured 99.8 percent network availability for tens of thousands of users across six time zones while providing assured command and control for the U.S. SEVENTH Fleet, Task Force Commanders, and commands throughout the Indo-Pacific.



“I am proud of the men and women of NCTS Far East,” said Ghen. “You are all incredibly dedicated to our mission, and ensuring that we maintain the critical links in our communications. It has been my honor to serve as your Commander, and I turn over my command with full confidence in Captain Taylor.”



Prior to assuming command, Taylor served as the J6 Director for U.S. Force Japans.



"NCTS Far East has a long and well deserved reputation for exceptional service," said Taylor. "I look forward to leading its Sailors and Civilians as we continue to provide the AORs critical C2 connections in this complex and dynamic information environment."



NCTS Far East provides assured Command, Control, Computer, Communications, Collaboration, and Intelligence (C5I) communications through the management of Naval network and telecommunication facilities and regional Defense Information System Agency assets, in support of Fleet, Joint and Allied forces throughout the INDOPACIFIC Area of Responsibility.