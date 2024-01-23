Garrison Wiesbaden Enlisted Leader Forum continues focus on Soldier quality of life

Photo By Roland Schedel | Leaders from across the garrison came together at the Wiesbaden Enlisted Leader Forum,...... read more read more Photo By Roland Schedel | Leaders from across the garrison came together at the Wiesbaden Enlisted Leader Forum, Jan. 25, 2024, on Clay Kaserne to discuss relevant topics, raise and resolve issues, and identify requirements supporting readiness and improving quality of life. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – Leaders from across the garrison came together at the Wiesbaden Enlisted Leader Forum, Jan. 25, on Clay Kaserne to discuss relevant topics, raise and resolve issues, and identify requirements supporting readiness and improving quality of life.



Hosted by 56th Artillery Command Sgt. Maj. Darrell Walls and U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil, the quarterly event invites senior garrison and tenant unit non-commissioned officer leaders from the Wiesbaden military community to the Stronger Together Café.



A key responsibility of the NCO is, not only, the welfare of the Soldiers, but also the well-being of dependents and family, and of the civilian members of the workforce.



“Keep in mind, we [the senior NCO leaders] need to be informed to be able to solve the problems of our community,” said Pamphil.



The enlisted forum provides a unique opportunity and venue for senior NCO leaders – the backbone of the Army – to discuss key trends and concerns and find workable solutions that can improve the Wiesbaden military community’s quality of life.



"We are here to serve our Soldiers, their families and our community,” added Pamphil.



One of the key issues discussed at the WELF was barracks management.



Individual barracks building capacity, across the garrison, ranges from 76 to 100 percent occupancy, and the Garrison continues to grow.



“We are running out of space,” said Walls.



The 56th Artillery Command senior NCO leader acknowledged that there might be a challenge finding barracks space but added that leaders are discussing possible solutions.



“The barracks management process will help validate our occupancy rate and allow us to plan for future growth,” explained Walls.



The next senior NCO WELF is scheduled for March 28 at the Stronger Together Café on Clay Kaserne.