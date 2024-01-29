Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McKinley Presidential Wreath Laying

    McKinley Presidential Wreath Laying

    Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general 88th Readiness Division, U.S. Army

    CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Story by Kaleen Holliday 

    88th Readiness Division

    Each year, a ceremony honoring the life of President William McKinley is held at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton, Ohio.

    On Jan. 27, 2024 the museum hosted community leaders, local veterans' organizations, Civil War re-enactors, Soldiers and community members for an outdoor ceremony honoring the 25th President of the United States.

    Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general 88th Readiness Division, U.S. Army Reserve, presented the wreath on behalf of the current president. Baker was assisted by Sgt. Maj. James Flemister.

    Chaplain (Maj.) Andrew Ramey, 157th Infantry Division, supported with an opening invocation and Spc. Andrew Neer, bugler with the 338th Army Band, concluded the ceremony by playing taps.

    Army Reserve Ambassador Ralph Veppert facilitated conversation connections between Maj. Gen. Baker and Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Strong Sykes Ohio Representative Scott Oelslager, and Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

    The 88th Readiness Division supports six presidential wreath laying ceremonies annually, celebrating the life and service of presidents who have passed.

    The 88th Readiness Division covers 19 states, from the Ohio River valley to the Pacific Northwest and provides services and base operations support to more than 53,000 Reserve Soldiers.

