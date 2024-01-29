Navy Continues Commitment to Water Quality

As part of its ongoing commitment to provide the community with drinking water that meets Federal and State safe drinking water standards, Navy Region Hawaii is providing an update on how to report concerns, where to find information on water samples and testing, and the interagency-approved drinking water monitoring plan.



Residents with medical concerns should immediately contact their Primary Care Manager.



Water concerns can be reported, and in-home testing can be requested, without fear of reprisal. The Navy will provide bottled water to residents until validated test results from the EPA-certified laboratory confirm that the water meets Federal and State safe drinking water standards. The Rapid Response teams will respond within 24 hours to schedule rapid response testing and Long-Term Monitoring sampling. The Navy is committed to working with the community to address all drinking water concerns. Reporting concerns helps provide valuable information as the Navy addresses questions regarding the drinking water.



Customers with concerns about their water should report them to any or all of the below options:



- Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Emergency Operations Center (24/7) – 808-449-1979

- Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) Safe Drinking Water Branch – 808-586-4258 or SDWB@doh.hawaii.gov

- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Desk line – 415-947-4406



Since December 2021, the Navy’s water has been solely sourced by the Waiawa Shaft, which is more than six miles from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The water is monitored and tested regularly under the interagency-approved Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring plan, which ensures it meets DOH and EPA standards for safe drinking water. The plan is available on the DOH website at https://health.hawaii.gov/about/files/2022/08/JBPHH-Drinking-Water-LTM-Plan-FINAL-20220823.pdf. The Navy is currently working with regulatory agencies to develop an additional follow-on sampling plan to follow the long-term monitoring program that ends in March 2024.



Since March 2022, more than 7,300 water samples have been tested by an EPA-certified laboratory and show that the water continues to meet all Federal and State safe drinking water standards. Once test results are validated by the laboratory and reviewed by DOH and EPA they are available to view on the interactive dashboard on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Safe Waters website at www.jbphh-safewaters.org.



For more information about the facility, to read the Red Hill Defueling and Closure plans and supplements, and for information on ongoing work, go to https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill and https://www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 21:20 Story ID: 462689 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Continues Commitment to Water Quality, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.