Joint Task Force-Red Hill Residual Fuel Update

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) released an updated dashboard Monday tracking residual fuel removal and key upcoming events.



As of Jan. 26, JTF-RH safely removed 18,255 gallons of residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Link here: www.pacom.mil/Portals/55/JTF-RH/Graphics/Residual Fuel Updates/2024-01-29 JTF-RH Defueling Update.jpg



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play Store.

