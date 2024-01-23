Fire & Emergency Services of NAS JRB Fort Worth Renew Accreditation

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS—In 2022 the Fire and Emergency Services of Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth attained accredited status by the Commission on Fire Accreditation (CFAI), joining an elite group as only the ninth in the Navy and the 296th nationwide to achieve this distinction. The Fire Department has demonstrated continued commitment to meeting CFAI standards and renewed their accreditation requirements for 2024 in January.



“Continuing our accreditation journey as the 9th accredited fire department in the Navy is an honor and privilege. I get to work with an incredible team that does amazing things every day,” said NAS JRB Fort Worth Fire Chief Sam De Sessa. “Joining the first 300 fire departments worldwide to achieve accredited status is an incredible accomplishment that showcases our unwavering commitment to serving our community.”



The Center of Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) outlines the accreditation process, which includes a peer review of accreditation documents, an onsite assessment, and participation in a public hearing before the CFAI. To maintain accredited status, the Fire Department must submit an annual compliance report confirming adherence to CFAI standards.



“The international standards set by the CPSE are intentionally challenging to meet, as the bar is set high with our citizens in mind. Is there a higher calling than to meet the demands of earning our public’s trust? To us, you are worth it. We want to continue proving that every chance we get,” said De Sessa.



NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer Capt. Beau Hufstetler presented the Fire Department with their renewed accreditation certificate and emphasized the team’s dedication and achievement.



"We are immensely proud of our Fire Department for achieving accredited status and being recognized as one of the top departments in the Navy,” he said. “This accomplishment is a testament to the team's dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our base and community."



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 16:07 Story ID: 462672 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire & Emergency Services of NAS JRB Fort Worth Renew Accreditation, by Sandy Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.