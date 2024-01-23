NETCOM ECED continues modernizing data migration efforts

Courtesy Photo | Major commands Army-wide have begun migrating their organizational file shares from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Major commands Army-wide have begun migrating their organizational file shares from on-prem to SharePoint Online. To date, the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) has received 32 file server migration registrations and 52 file share migration registrations, which include 384,544 GB of data scheduled to migrate. The team has begun reaching out to Major Command Level Admins (MCLAs), Signal Brigades and Regional Cyber Centers (RCCs) to offer support and gather relevant points of contact. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — Major commands Army-wide have begun migrating their organizational file shares from on-prem to SharePoint Online. To date, the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) has received 32 file server migration registrations and 52 file share migration registrations, which include 384,544 GB of data scheduled to migrate. The team has begun reaching out to Major Command Level Admins (MCLAs), signal brigades and Regional Cyber Centers (RCCs) to offer support and gather relevant points of contact.



For help or questions with file share migration efforts, migration leads, and file server administrators, data owners can access the Ad-Hoc Support Queue on the NETCOM Enterprise Computing Environment Directorate (ECED) SharePoint site or contact the NETCOM File Share Migration Support Team at usarmy.huachuca.netcom.mbx.file-migrations@army.mil.



FastTrack Data Owner Workshop



The NETCOM File Share Migration Support Team is hosting a Microsoft FastTrack Workshop on Jan. 30. The workshop will cover FastTrack processes, scheduling, requirements and responsibilities. The team will also review the File Share Migration registration and tracking solution workflow, Migration Tracker application, Ad-Hoc Support Queue, FastTrack Migration Schedule and will perform a functional test.



This Workshop will be recorded and made available on the NETCOM FastTrack page. This is the second workshop the team has conducted, the first focusing on system administrators. The FastTrack System Administrator Workshop was also recorded and is located on the NETCOM FastTrack page.

Learn what to expect if your organization is utilizing Microsoft FastTrack for organizational file share migration. The target audience for the workshop is data owners and migration leads, but anyone involved in organizational file share migrations utilizing FastTrack could benefit from the Workshop.



File Share Permissions



If you have not started your file share migration(s), a great way to begin is by reviewing, updating and recording your organization’s file permission sets. The Department of the Army has strict regulations governing data security, such as personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI). Proper file permissions safeguard your data from unauthorized access. When files have the right permissions, only authorized individuals or groups can view, edit or delete them. By ensuring correct permissions before file transfers, you maintain the integrity of data security and ultimately reduce the risk of data leaks because of misconfigured permissions that can inadvertently expose sensitive data. Additionally, recording this information now will assist you in building the correct permissions for your destination file shares on SharePoint Online.



For more information or help with your migration efforts, please see the information below.



Ad Hoc Support Queue:

https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NETCOM-ECED/SitePages/Support.aspx?csf=1&web=1&e=dGGYDK



File Share Migration Support Team:

usarmy.huachuca.netcom.mbx.file-migrations@army.mil.



NETCOM FastTrack Page:

https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NETCOM-ECED/SitePages/File-Share-Migration-FastTrack.aspx