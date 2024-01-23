Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETCOM ECED continues modernizing data migration efforts

    NETCOM ECED continues modernizing data migration efforts

    Courtesy Photo | Major commands Army-wide have begun migrating their organizational file shares from...... read more read more

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — Major commands Army-wide have begun migrating their organizational file shares from on-prem to SharePoint Online. To date, the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) has received 32 file server migration registrations and 52 file share migration registrations, which include 384,544 GB of data scheduled to migrate. The team has begun reaching out to Major Command Level Admins (MCLAs), signal brigades and Regional Cyber Centers (RCCs) to offer support and gather relevant points of contact.

    For help or questions with file share migration efforts, migration leads, and file server administrators, data owners can access the Ad-Hoc Support Queue on the NETCOM Enterprise Computing Environment Directorate (ECED) SharePoint site or contact the NETCOM File Share Migration Support Team at usarmy.huachuca.netcom.mbx.file-migrations@army.mil.

    FastTrack Data Owner Workshop

    The NETCOM File Share Migration Support Team is hosting a Microsoft FastTrack Workshop on Jan. 30. The workshop will cover FastTrack processes, scheduling, requirements and responsibilities. The team will also review the File Share Migration registration and tracking solution workflow, Migration Tracker application, Ad-Hoc Support Queue, FastTrack Migration Schedule and will perform a functional test.

    This Workshop will be recorded and made available on the NETCOM FastTrack page. This is the second workshop the team has conducted, the first focusing on system administrators. The FastTrack System Administrator Workshop was also recorded and is located on the NETCOM FastTrack page.
    Learn what to expect if your organization is utilizing Microsoft FastTrack for organizational file share migration. The target audience for the workshop is data owners and migration leads, but anyone involved in organizational file share migrations utilizing FastTrack could benefit from the Workshop.

    File Share Permissions

    If you have not started your file share migration(s), a great way to begin is by reviewing, updating and recording your organization’s file permission sets. The Department of the Army has strict regulations governing data security, such as personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI). Proper file permissions safeguard your data from unauthorized access. When files have the right permissions, only authorized individuals or groups can view, edit or delete them. By ensuring correct permissions before file transfers, you maintain the integrity of data security and ultimately reduce the risk of data leaks because of misconfigured permissions that can inadvertently expose sensitive data. Additionally, recording this information now will assist you in building the correct permissions for your destination file shares on SharePoint Online.

    For more information or help with your migration efforts, please see the information below.

    Ad Hoc Support Queue:
    https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NETCOM-ECED/SitePages/Support.aspx?csf=1&web=1&e=dGGYDK

    File Share Migration Support Team:
    usarmy.huachuca.netcom.mbx.file-migrations@army.mil.

    NETCOM FastTrack Page:
    https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NETCOM-ECED/SitePages/File-Share-Migration-FastTrack.aspx

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 16:12
    Story ID: 462671
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETCOM ECED continues modernizing data migration efforts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NETCOM ECED continues modernizing data migration efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    data
    SharePoint
    NETCOM
    Zero Trust
    data migration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT